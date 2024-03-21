Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Bank of England Sticks To The Script And Keeps Rates On Hold

Mar. 21, 2024 10:00 AM ETEWU, EWUS, FKU, FLGB, FXB, GBBEF, GBP:USD
Summary

  • The Bank of England has been careful not to endorse the idea of a near-term rate cut in its latest policy statement.
  • We think it will want to see April and May's inflation data before doing anything, and that pitches June as the earliest date for the first rate cut.
  • We're sticking to our call for the first move in August, though.

By James Smith & Chris Turner

The Bank keeps rates on hold as the hawks throw in the towel

The Bank of England has kept rates on hold at 5.25% and, more importantly, it's keeping its so-called forward guidance unchanged. That guidance, which has

