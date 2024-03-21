A Sell Signal For CEF BIT: Its Historic High Premium (Downgrade)

NicolasMcComber/E+ via Getty Images

Thesis

Even for buy and hold instruments there are times to overweight exposures and there are times to lighten up on them. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) is a name which we have been covering for a long time and we own it as well. We were very impressed with this CEF during the recent monetary tightening regime when we witnessed the fund management team immunize the fund from duration via interest rate swaps, thus outperforming many of its peers during 2022/2023.

In our last article on the name from June 2023 we gave them a Hold rating. We talked about the CEF's new positioning into duration as the monetary policy landscape was shifting, highlighting how the fund is now long duration via its portfolio build, and thus represents a name to hold given its robust multi-asset portfolio.

In this article, we are going to revisit the name in light of the recent run-up in risk across all asset classes and highlight why we feel the name is currently overpriced and worth cutting.

Bar-belled approach to its composition

The CEF is a multi-asset one that takes a bar-belled approach to its composition:

Ratings (Fund Website)

A bar-belled approach is one where high-yield exposure is compensated by AAA assets, usually Treasuries or MBS bonds. This portfolio composition methodology assumes that in a risk-off environment where credit spreads widen, risk-free spreads will move lower (flight to quality), thus the portfolio tends to balance itself out to a certain extent. The methodology has encountered some bouts of trouble in the current inflationary environment due to the positive correlation between risk-free rates and overall risk appetite. During inflationary markets, overall risk appetite can be driven lower by an increase in rates, thus both treasuries and high-yield bonds move lower at the same time.

We can see this thought process in the portfolio, via a 63% allocation to 'BB' and 'B' names, while the 'AAA' bucket sits at 12%. The fund is a multi-asset one from a sectoral allocation standpoint:

Sectors (Fund Website)

While high yield represents 52% of the portfolio, securitized products and MBS bonds have a very high allocation as well. Furthermore, the CEF runs a high 34% leverage ratio on top of its asset base in order to generate a high dividend yield.

Valuations are stretched: historical high premium to NAV

The CEF is now trading at a generational high premium to NAV:

Data by YCharts

Prior to the Fed starting to raise rates, the CEF usually traded at a -10% discount to NAV. Having done an outstanding job in hedging out interest rate risk during the hiking cycle, the fund gathered market attention, with its discount narrowing significantly. This year we have seen the CEF move to a significant premium to NAV, the premium which stands at 7.57% and is a historic high for the name.

We are not saying this is not deserved, yet a 7.57% premium when using 40% ROC for a CEF is a bit overvalued in our opinion. We are firm believers in mean reversion, and while the CEF will not move back to a -10% discount to NAV, it will nonetheless move towards flat to NAV in our opinion on the back of a risk-off event.

The CEF has proven itself and its trading ability, thus the fund got re-rated to flat to NAV, but we do not see any ingredients here that warrant a consistent premium to net asset value.

Dividend coverage

Although its performance has been stellar in the past few years, the CEF utilized a very high amount of ROC in 2023:

ROC (Fund Website)

From the above table, we can observe its 2023 distribution breakdown, where we can see that 45% of what was paid out represented a return of capital rather than net investment income. We do not like ROC higher than 30% for a fund, thus BIT goes above that threshold.

This dividend yield positioning which represents a greater distribution of cash flow than what the fund generates continues:

Feb Section 19a (Section 19)

Ultimately, if a fund does a good job of creating an increasing NAV via the trading acumen of the portfolio managers, then a high ROC utilization can be forgiven. This CEF has been pretty good at that in the past few years, but a retail investor needs to understand the distribution is not fully supported here, thus underlying the case for lightening up on exposure at this stage.

In a macro framework, the high ROC utilization for the name is a bit surprising given the high allocation to high yield and CCC names, all while there is leverage layered on top.

How does the fund compare to similarly focused funds?

BIT is unique in its composition and approach, coming from a behemoth asset manager such as BlackRock. We are not aware of another multi-asset CEF taking the same bar-belled approach to its collateral such as BIT.

Many multi-asset funds tend to disperse collateral among HY, emerging markets, IG, and ABS bonds, thus creating a 'diversified' portfolio but without the implicit credit spread/risk-free rates negative correlation.

BIT has also been unique in its cohort from an active management standpoint, with its portfolio managers having hedged duration during 2022/2023. We are not aware of another multi-asset CEF to have taken such actions.

How do we expect things to unfold for BIT in the future

As highlighted in the article we expect the premium to NAV to collapse to flat or a small discount, in a mean reversion move. That would generate a -8% price move in the fund. Furthermore, we expect this price action to occur during the next bout of risk aversion in the markets, which will also result in higher credit spreads for the underlying HY exposure, and thus a lower intrinsic NAV as well. We would revisit the name once a -10% downside move is completed.

Conclusion

BIT is a fixed income CEF from the BlackRock asset management platform. The name has done a tremendous job during the recent monetary tightening environment, running a zero duration at times via swap utilization. The market has handsomely rewarded the fund via its premium to NAV which now stands at 7.5%, a generational high for the name. In the past decade, we have seen BIT usually trade at a -10% discount, but we expect it to balance at flat to NAV going forward.

In addition to trading at a high premium, the name utilizes ROC extensively, with 40% of its distribution in 2023 coming via return of capital. We consider anything above 30% as destructive as a rule of thumb, but BIT has proven its trading acumen via its swap positioning, thus justifying to a certain extent its high ROC figures. Nonetheless, this is not a 'clean' 9% yield you are getting here, but more of a 6% cash-flow supported yield.

We are firm believers in active portfolio management for CEFs, and while we are holders of this name, the current valuation metrics are significantly stretched which is prompting us to lighten up on the exposure to BIT.