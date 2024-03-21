Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The Good, The Bad, And The Misunderstood: StoneCo Is A Strong Buy

Mar. 21, 2024 11:25 AM ETStoneCo Ltd. (STNE) Stock
Tristan De Blick profile picture
Tristan De Blick
883 Followers

Summary

  • StoneCo's Q4 earnings report caused a sharp initial drop of -15% in the stock, which has since normalized to -3%.
  • I believe investors misunderstand the business, just as they did 2 years ago.
  • Since a drop for similar reasons 2 years ago, the stock has doubled. What's next now?

African American woman is withdrawing money at the outdoor ATM

Riska

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) just reported its Q4 earnings. In after-hours trading, the stock dropped as much as -15%. Since, the dip has been almost completely been bought, so that the stock is down just around 3%.

This reminds me of

This article was written by

Tristan De Blick profile picture
Tristan De Blick
883 Followers
A Belgian Ph.D. researcher in Entrepreneurial Finance with a special interest in high-growth small caps, while focussing on low risk through portfolio strategies. Call writing and long/shorts, that is.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of STNE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About STNE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on STNE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
STNE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News