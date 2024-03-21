Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

KB Home: Caution Advised

Mar. 21, 2024 11:25 AM ETKB Home (KBH) Stock
ValueAnalyst profile picture
ValueAnalyst
8.95K Followers

Summary

  • KB Home may face challenges in the housing market due to potential oversupply and fluctuating mortgage rates.
  • The company's income statement shows concerning trends, with a drop in operating income margin and gross margin.
  • KB Home's balance sheet has improved since the housing crisis, but not as much as its larger peers.
  • Q1 2024 results are inline with the analysis presented in this article.

Traffic light on street with red signal lit up

gynane

KB Home (NYSE:KBH), while demonstrating some recent resilience in the face of fluctuating mortgage rates, may soon find itself navigating a more turbulent housing market. Amidst the flurry of builder incentives and signs of buyer reemergence, a crucial question lingers: has

This article was written by

ValueAnalyst profile picture
ValueAnalyst
8.95K Followers
You'll never see me write a long bio listing all of my credentials and degrees or refer to myself in the third person. I love discussing ideas and I appreciate it when people can play devil's advocate without resorting to personal attacks. In short, I employ a long-only, long-horizon, focused value style, guided by thorough bottom-up research and backed by years of accounting and finance experience. When people ask me "what do you do?" I assume they mean for fun.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About KBH Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on KBH

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
KBH
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News