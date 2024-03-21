eyewave

Elevator Pitch

I rate Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:NSANY) [7201:JP] stock as a Buy.

Previously, I touched on Nissan Motor's financial outlook and shareholder capital return in my December 21, 2023 write-up. My latest update details NSANY's recent news flow and developments which have positive read-throughs for the company's future share price and financial performance.

My decision is to upgrade my rating for Nissan Motor from a Hold to a Buy, as I think that the company's pace of electrification and China business recovery might exceed the market's expectations.

Nissan Motor's shares can be traded on the OTC (Over-The-Counter) market and the Japanese stock market. The three-month mean daily trading values for its OTC shares and Japan-listed shares were approximately $1 million and $120 million, respectively as per S&P Capital IQ data. Investors can deal in Nissan Motors' relatively more liquid Japanese shares by utilizing the international markets trading services offered by US brokerages such as Interactive Brokers.

Spotlight On Potential Partnerships And Investments

A 2023 Economist commentary piece noted that "Japan and its carmakers are lagging in the race towards EVs" highlighting that the EV penetration rate in the Japanese market is in the low single-digit percentage level. Nissan Motor's goal is to increase the company's "electrification mix" on a worldwide basis to 44% and 55% by 2026 and 2030, respectively as part of its long-term financial plan referred to as "Nissan Ambition 2030."

It is encouraging to know that NSANY seems to have the intention to move faster on the path of electrification with potential partnerships and investments.

A March 13, 2024 Seeking Alpha News article cited a report from TV Tokyo which indicated that NSANY and Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC) are working together to "collaborate on technology, development, production, and parts procurement in EVs" which will allow Nissan to "streamline its management and share the costs in developing EVs." On March 15, 2024, Nissan Motor confirmed in an official announcement that it will embark on a "feasibility study of a strategic partnership" with Honda. Toyota Motor Corporation (TM), Honda, and Nissan are the three largest Japanese automotive companies, so a potential collaboration between the two of them (Nissan and Honda) is a very significant development assuming that it materializes.

Separately, Nissan Motor could potentially be an investor in US EV maker Fisker Inc. (FSR), as per a March 1, 2024 Seeking Alpha News report that referenced an article from Reuters. Previously, the market believed that NSANY would take a couple of years (or as early as 2030) to introduce an EV pick-up truck as part of its lineup., and this assumption might no longer hold true. A potential investment in FSR might translate into an acceleration of Nissan Motor's new product plans relating to electric pick-up trucks based on the source quoted in the Reuters report.

According to a research report titled "Stimulating Capital And Return On Capital" published by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS), "public company valuations are differentiating companies with favorable environmental and social performance" and "lower (carbon) emitters" as compared to their peers. Specifically, businesses which are doing better in the area of ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) and contributing less carbon emissions can command EV/EBITDA multiples that are on average a high teens percentage higher than their counterparts as per GS' research.

It won't be surprising that Nissan Motor's shares witness a positive valuation re-rating if the market perceives that the company's actual pace of electrification could turn out to be faster than expected with the help of partnerships and investments.

China Turnaround Is In Sight

In my late December 2023 article for NSANY, I highlighted that "China, Nissan Motor's largest market in terms of retail sales for FY 2022, is a weak spot for the company." The recent read-throughs from management comments and sales data indicate that there is a good chance of Nissan Motor witnessing a meaningful improvement in the performance of its Mainland Chinese business operations.

Nissan Motors' unit sales for China grew strongly by +37.9% YoY to 65,553 units in the first month of this year based on the latest data available.

At its Q3 FY 2023 (October 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023) analyst briefing in February 2024, NSANY explained that its approach in the short term to "focus on markets where customers still prefer very much more ICE (Internal Combustion Engine)" vehicles and the "established brands (like Nissan versus the new EV start-ups)." This approach has been successful as evidenced by the robust January 2024 unit sales in the Mainland Chinese market. In specific terms, Nissan Motor is placing its emphasis on lower-tier Chinese cities where the competitive intensity is milder.

More significantly, Nissan Motor intends to introduce a new electric vehicle model, the first of four new models in the pipeline, to the Chinese market in the calendar year 2024 (source: third quarter results briefing). This bodes well for NSANY's intermediate to long-term plans to gain market share in Mainland China's automotive market.

Closing Thoughts

Nissan Motor could possibly achieve better-than-expected progress with its electrification plans by leveraging partnerships and investments. On the other hand, the outlook for NSANY's China business operations has turned more favorable.

The stock is now trading at 7.2 times the consensus FY 2024 (YE March 31, 2024) EV/EBITDA as per S&P Capital IQ valuation data. In comparison, Nissan Motor's mean consensus next twelve months' EV/EBITDA valuation multiple was higher at 11.5 times for the three-year period between 2017 and 2019 (prior to COVID-19). My view is that Nissan Motor's EV/EBITDA valuation multiple can expand to be closer to its historical average, assuming that the performance of its Chinese business improves and its electrification mix increases at a faster pace.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.