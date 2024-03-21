PeterTG/iStock via Getty Images

Nano Nuclear Doesn’t Expect Product Launch Until 2030's

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NNE) has filed to raise $15 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an SEC S-1 registration statement.

Nano Nuclear develops micro-nuclear reactors and related products for use in the United States.

Given the lack of revenue, long product development time, high risks associated with the firm’s business and significant competition, my opinion on the NNE IPO is to Sell [Avoid].

What Does Nano Nuclear Do?

New York, NY-based Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. was founded to develop next generation advanced nuclear microreactors using its solid core battery reactor and low-pressure salt coolant reactor technologies.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer James Walker, who has been with the firm since 2022 and was previously senior executive manager at Ares and head of company strategy at Lithium Energy Products.

The company’s primary offerings include the following:

ZEUS solid core battery reactor

ODIN low-pressure salt coolant reactor

Fuel fabrication uranium fuel business

Fuel transportation services

Nuclear consultation services.

As of September 30, 2023, Nano Nuclear has booked fair market value investment of $5 million from investors, including I Financial Ventures Group and others

The firm has not generated any revenue to-date.

Management expects to continue microreactor testing through 2026 and licensing processing from 2026 to 2031.

What Is Nano Nuclear’s Market?

Per a 2021 market research report by Allied Market Research, the worldwide market for small modular reactors was approximately $3.5 billion in 2020 and is forecasted to exceed $18.8 billion by 2030.

If achieved, this would represent a forecast Compound Annual Growth Rate of 15.8% from 2021 to 2030.

The primary reasons for expected growth in the small modular reactor market are the advantages of SMRs due to reduced construction time and higher demand for clean energy sources.

Major competitors or other industry players include:

GE-Hitachi

Fluor Corporation

Terrestrial Energy

Brookfield

General Atomics

Holtec International

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Rolls Royce

X Energy.

Nano Nuclear Energy Recent Financial Results

The company’s recent financial results show no revenue and material general and administrative and R&D expenses associated with its development efforts.

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

As of September 30, 2023, Nano Nuclear had $7 million in cash and $225,005 in total liabilities.

Nano Nuclear Energy’s IPO Details

Nano Nuclear intends to raise $15 million in gross proceeds from the sale of its common stock in an IPO, offering 3 million shares at a proposed midpoint price of $5.00 per share.

There have been no existing shareholders who have indicated an interest in acquiring additional shares in the IPO.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $124 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter over-allotments) will be approximately 10.34%.

Leadership has said it plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO as detailed here:

approximately $9.0 million, or 67.7% of the net proceeds from this offering for the research and development of products and technology, including design optimization, test work and scoping studies; approximately $1.6 million, or 12.0% of the net proceeds from this offering for marketing and promotion, and business development activities; and approximately $2.7 million, or 20.3% of the net proceeds from this offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes, including regulatory compliance, intellectual property protection, additional employee hires and additional contractor retainment. (Source - SEC.)

Leadership’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management says the company is not currently a party to any legal claims or proceedings.

The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is The Benchmark Company.

Nano Nuclear Is Years From Product Launch

NNE is seeking U.S. public equity market investment to fund further development and licensing of its nuclear microreactor systems.

The company’s financials have produced no revenue and significant losses.

NNE currently doesn’t plan to pay any dividends and will retain future earnings, if any, for the company's growth and working capital needs.

The market opportunity for small modular reactors is potentially large due to growing demand for non-fossil fuel energy sources, but licensing in the U.S. has been extremely slow and there are a number of competitors much further along than NNE.

The firm is also an "emerging growth company" and a "smaller reporting company" which will enable management to produce significantly less information for shareholders.

These types of micro-company stocks have generally performed poorly post-IPO.

Additional risks to the company’s outlook as a public company include uncertainties in developing its technologies as well as the timeline and risk of licensing efforts in the far future.

The firm’s ability to obtain additional financial in the absence of meaningful milestones is also a risk for existing investors.

Management is seeking an Enterprise Value approximately $124 million despite no revenue and a likely inability to launch commercial sales of its products until into the 2030’s.

Given the lack of revenue, long product development time, high risks associated with the firm’s business and significant competition, my opinion on the NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. IPO is to Sell [Avoid].

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.