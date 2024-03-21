Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Nvidia: Investments In AI Minnows Is A Strategy For Sustaining Leadership

Real Investments profile picture
Real Investments
1.69K Followers

Summary

  • Nvidia Corporation strategically invests in key sectors of the AI space to enhance its future capabilities and bottom line.
  • Investments in Databricks, ARM Inc., Recursion Pharmaceuticals, and SoundHound AI have the potential to boost Nvidia's earnings.
  • Partnerships with Databricks and ARM Inc. can optimize software and expand AI technology beyond GPUs, while collaborations with Recursion Pharmaceuticals and SoundHound AI can accelerate drug discovery and enhance voice AI solutions.

Abrahaya at the aquarium.

banabana-san/iStock via Getty Images

Preamble

Artificial intelligence ("AI") is briskly revolutionizing numerous industries, and NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) is an undeniable leader in developing AI hardware and software. To maintain its competitive edge, Nvidia has strategically invested in several key

This article was written by

Real Investments profile picture
Real Investments
1.69K Followers
I have been an active trader for more years than I can remember, During that time I have gained experience in investing in just about everything; commodities, stocks, options, and an occasional flutter with futures contracts. Fortunately, I have had some success, which has enabled me to retire from the 9 – 5.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVDA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NVDA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NVDA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NVDA
--
NVDA:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News