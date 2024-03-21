Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

EDF: Emerging Markets Deliver The Goods

Damon Judd profile picture
Damon Judd
3.7K Followers

Summary

  • Emerging countries are those with developing economies that are likely to grow in the near future.
  • Some well-known emerging countries include Brazil, Russia, China, and India, but there are many others rich in oil and other natural resources and whose economy is recovering from high inflation.
  • Emerging markets are outpacing developed markets and offer attractive valuations for investors, particularly in the fixed income securities of emerging markets.

Cars and a monorail train rush through the Bukit Bintang intersection in the Golden Triangle area in the heart of Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia capital

AsianDream/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

According to World Population Review, emerging countries are those whose economy is not yet fully developed, but likely will be in the near future.

Emerging countries are also known as emerging economies because the emphasis

This article was written by

Damon Judd profile picture
Damon Judd
3.7K Followers
Visit www.Knowledge-Investing.com for more info about me. I became deeply interested in the stock market beginning in late 2007 (bad timing for me but worse for my uncle) when I received an unexpected inheritance. Since that time I have done considerable research and vowed to make smarter long-term investing decisions after suffering through the Great Recession with minimal losses to my inherited portfolio, after firing my financial advisor.I look for individual growth and income stocks, and some funds (CEFs, ETFs) that offer high yield income to increase my retirement income beyond my 401k and the pension that I will receive after I retire. I also enjoy reading investment/financial and business information and following trends in technology and markets. The human psychology of markets is as fascinating and inscrutable to me as the financial side. I work as an information systems manager, so data and information are valuable assets to me. I am not a financial advisor so please do your own due diligence before making any buy or sell decisions.“The race is not always to the swift, nor the battle to the strong, but that's the way to bet.” Damon Runyon

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EDF, EMD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About EDF Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on EDF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EDF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News