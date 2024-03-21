Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Exscientia plc (EXAI) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 21, 2024 11:39 AM ETExscientia plc (EXAI) Stock
Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI) Q4 2023 Results Conference Call March 21, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Chinedu Okeke - Associate Director-Strategy, IR
Dave Hallett - Interim CEO, Chief Scientific Officer
Ben Taylor - CFO, Chief Strategy Officer
Mike Krams - CMO

Conference Call Participants

Alec Stranahan - Bank of America
Peter Lawson - Barclays
Vikram Purohit - Morgan Stanley

Operator

Hello, everyone. My name is Audra, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Exscientia's Business Update Call for the Full Year ended 2023. [Operator Instructions].

At this time, I would like to introduce Chen Okeka, Associate Director of Strategy and Investor Relations. Chen, you may begin.

Chinedu Okeke

Thank you, operator and welcome, everyone, to Exscientia's Full Year '23 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call. A press release and 20-F were issued this morning with our full year 2023 financial results and business update. These documents can be found on our website at investors.exscientia.ai, along with the presentation for today's webcast. Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that we may make forward-looking statements on our call. These may include statements about our projected growth, revenue, business models, preclinical and clinical results and business performance.

Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these statements. Unless required by law, Exscientia does not undertake any obligation to update these statements regarding the future or to confirm these statements in relation to actual results. On today's call, I am joined by Dr. Dave Hallett, Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Scientific Officer; and Ben Taylor, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Strategy Officer. Dr. Mike Krams, Chief Medical Officer, will also be available for the Q&A session.

And with that, I will turn the call over to Dave.

Dave

