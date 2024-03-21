Rouzes/iStock via Getty Images

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) recently delivered better than expected net sales growth, and announced positive 2024 FCF guidance. In addition, with a recent increase in the R&D in 2023, MODG announced new products for 2024, which may accelerate future net sales. I think that the incorporation of machine learning capabilities in the production process could improve the performance of new products and enhance quality. There are several risks coming from the total amount of debt and M&A, however the company really looks undervalued at 10x forward EBITDA.

Topgolf Callaway Brands

The company has a broad portfolio around golf, which includes the production of elements and accessories for the game as well as clothing oriented towards fashion and lifestyle in addition to experiences around this sport that the company organizes, such as tournaments or public events.

Some of its brands are recognized internationally, and in some cases, its brands are associated with sponsorship agreements with high-performance athletes.

Company's main brands are Topgolf, Callaway Golf, Odyssey, TravisMathew, Jack Wolfskin, OGIO, and Toptracer. The long-term growth strategy is based on these brands, trusting in the escalation of sales and meeting all the demands within this market through the varied portfolio that the company offers.

Topgolf Callaway Brands organizes its business into three segments, each responding to the company's diverse product offerings: the Topgolf segment, the equipment segment, and the lifestyle segment.

The first of these segments is the most representative for the company since it involves the management of the golf venues under its ownership, in which the company organizes competitions and other attractive events for the community around this sport. By the end of 2023, there were venues operating under the company's ownership in the United States domestic market, raising the figure from previous years significantly, which stood at 77 and 67 respectively for 2022 and 2021. Furthermore, in the field internationally, the company has 4 other venues under its ownership and management and 5 under the franchise format, where the management is outsourced, but the organization and brand are subject to the company's preferences.

Within these, income is generated in various ways encompassing subscription for participation, the sale of amenities, drinks, and meals within the premises among others.

The equipment segment has its own manufacturing capabilities for metal and wooden clubs, balls, tees, and other elements used in golf, with an orientation that covers both amateur and professional activity besides meeting the standards of the most important golf associations worldwide. Although the company has an industrial presence in Mexico and the United States, by 2023, 75% of the balls manufactured will be outside that region, including plants in Japan, Australia, and the United Kingdom, in addition to the contracts that it maintains with some Asian companies.

The last of the strata segments, the lifestyle segment, designs, manufactures, and sells clothing and accessories such as club bags, caps, and specialty footwear, through several brands that have a presence in the United States and selected international markets. Likewise, the manufacturing of these products tries to reach all ranges of customers within these markets. At present, the company hopes to achieve growth in its e-commerce channels as a way to expand this part of the business. A few weeks earlier, an unconfirmed report indicated that the company may be for sale. The news at present is that a South Korean investment fund has shown interest in purchasing the company, and the main current management funds are analyzing the possibility of carrying it out. Although I believe that there are still inaccuracies about this purchase process and the negotiations in which the main participants are involved, it was estimated that the company's sale price could be around $2.98 billion.

Management did decline the sale talks, but I believe that certain investors in the market may give some credibility to the story. Recent earnings included better than expected Normalized EPS and better than expected quarterly revenue. The stock price reacted with optimism, and investors out there wondered whether some activists may be preparing some kind of operation.

Source: Seeking Alpha

I do believe that the recent quarterly report and the guidance given for 2024 are not sufficient to explain the stock price moves. 2024 net revenue includes net sales growth, adjusted EBITDA close to $620-$640 million, positive EPS, and positive FCF. These are beneficial figures, however I do not think they are that good. With all this information in mind, I decided to run my own valuation model in order to understand what Topgolf Callaway could receive for its business.

Source: Quarterly Presentation Source: Quarterly Presentation

Balance Sheet: There Is A Significant Amount Of Debt

Topgolf Callaway Brands reports a current ratio over 1x, and the asset/liability ratio is also larger than 1x. It means that the balance sheet appears quite solid, however investors may want to study carefully the total amount of debt, which is not small. The debt/EBITDA ratio may not be appreciated by certain investors. In my view, given the total amount of property, equipment, cash, and goodwill, I believe that banks would most likely offer financing in the coming years.

Source: Quarterly Presentation

In particular, Topgolf Callaway Brands reports cash and cash equivalents worth $393 million, total current assets of $1628 million, and property, plant, and equipment worth $2156 million.

In addition, with operating lease right-of-use assets of about $1410 million, tradenames and trademarks of about $1421 million, and goodwill close to $1988 million, Topgolf reported total assets of $9120 million.

Source: 10-k

Among the list of liabilities, I believe that the most relevant is the long term debt, which stands at $1.51 billion, with total liabilities of $5.24 billion. With this in mind, I studied a bit the interest rate included in the debt agreements.

Source: 10-k

In the last annual report, Topgolf reported interest rates between 2.75% and 11%. With this in mind, I believe that assuming a cost of capital close to 8%-10% makes sense.

Source: 10-k

If Debt Holders Accept, Acquisitions Could Be Great Net Sales Catalyst

The strategy is hybrid. It includes both the possible acquisition and scale growth of its products. In any case, these acquisitions are aimed at locating new venues with the aim of expanding the Topgolf segment, the most profitable segment for the company.

Given the total amount of goodwill, Topgolf Callaway acquired other companies in the past. I think that management may know well how to run the negotiation process and integrate new teams. In this regard, it is worth noting that employees may also understand pretty well what may happen if Topgolf Callaway Brands sells itself.

New Products Including AI Smoke And AI Smart Face

The company recently announced new product launches in 2024, which include the Ai Smoke Family features. The new innovation consists of the use of machine learning capabilities to assess the swing dynamics of thousands of golfers. In addition, Topgolf Callaway also presented the Chrome Golf family, which is expected to enhance the performance of players.

Source: Quarterly Presentation

With regard to new products, it is worth mentioning that R&D expenses increased substantially in 2023. Under my valuation model, I assumed that more research and development could bring more products, more innovations, and more quality. I do believe that these additions could represent net sales catalysts.

Research and development expenses are comprised of costs to design, develop, test or improve our products and technology, and primarily include employee costs of personnel engaged in research and development activities, research costs and depreciation expense. During the year ended December 31, 2023, research and development expense increased $25.2 million (33.0%) as compared to the year ended December 31, 2022. Source: 10-k

The AI market in the sports industry is expected to grow at close to 28% CAGR from 2024 to 2029. I do not expect Topgolf Callaway to deliver net sales growth of 28%. However, I believe that the new products, which seem to implement AI technologies, could serve as net sales catalysts in the coming years.

The AI Market In Sports Industry is expected to grow from USD 5.93 billion in 2024 to USD 20.94 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of greater than 28.69% during the forecast period (2024-2029). Source: Mordorintelligence

Reorganization Efforts

In 2023, Topgolf Callaway reported the abandonment of the Shankstars online digital game as well as restructuring and reorganization costs. In the current context, I believe that this news is very relevant. Even if Topgolf Callaway does not sell the business, the company is already making significant efforts to enhance future FCF margins. In this regard, if the company is already making efforts to enhance its financial profile, I do not see why the company may need a new owner to run a reorganization phase.

During the year ended December 31, 2023, we recognized an $11.7 million impairment loss related to the abandonment of our Shankstars online digital game, Source: 10-k The increase was primarily to support the continued growth and expansion of the overall business, and primarily included increases of $12.8 million in computer licenses and software costs, $11.4 million in restructuring and reorganization costs. Source: 10-k

Cost Of Capital, And Trading Multiples

For the assessment of the cost of capital, I had a look at the WACC seen in other companies that may compete with Topgolf. According to Gurufocus, the median WACC stands at close to 8.6%, with a maximum WACC of 14% and a minimum WACC of 4.5%. With these figures in mind, I assumed a WACC of 8.6%, which I believe is conservative.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Topgolf Callaway trades at close to 9.5x cash flow, and the EV/EBITDA stands at about 13.5x. The sector median is close to 11x EBITDA and 10x cash flow. In my valuation mode, I used a trading multiple of 9x, which I believe is quite conservative.

Source: Seeking Alpha

My Valuation Model Implied A Fair Price Of $19.9

My financial projections for Topgolf Callaway Brands included 2033 total net revenues of about $9558 million, 2033 total costs and expenses worth $9216 million, and income from operations worth $342 million. Besides, I also assumed an interest expense of -$25 million. Finally, 2033 net income would be close to $293 million.

Source: My DCF Model

My cash flow projections included 2033 net income of $293 million, 2033 D&A of $787 million, and non-cash interest on financing and deemed landlord financed leases worth $135 million. I did not include amortization of debt discount, loss on debt modification, or acquisition costs of $0 million, because I believe that they are not really part of the recurring part of the business.

Source: My DCF Model

With changes in accounts receivable of -$204 million, changes in inventories of $163 million, and changes in account leasing receivables worth close to -$1 million, I also assumed changes in accounts payable of -$105 million.

In addition, I also included changes in deferred revenue worth $20 million, accrued employee compensation of -$165 million, and changes in other liabilities of $54 million, which implied 2033 FCF of $840 million.

Source: My DCF Model

With the previous assumptions, I also included a WACC of 8.6% and EV/FCF of 9x, which resulted in a total enterprise value of $5.7 billion and a fair price close to $19.9 per share. Given the current stock price, I do believe that there is significant upside potential in the valuation.

Source: My DCF Model

Large Competitors

Strictly speaking, competition varies depending on the segment, although the other two large companies in the sector, TaylorMade and Titleist, are the ones with the greatest presence in international markets. In this sense, dissemination and marketing campaigns play a fundamental role, especially with regard to the venue segment, as it is the segment that generates the highest percentages of income for the company. In addition, it is the segment that holds massive events with sponsorship and television guidelines.

Total Amount Of Debt, And Integration Risks

In a general framework, there do not seem to exist many operational risks for the company, if we base ourselves on the annual operating results and the growth that I have experienced in recent years, added to the general growth of the golf industry, with the increase in supply of fields for your practice as well as the sale of accessories and related products. Of course, any economic crisis in the markets in which it participates would weaken the purchasing capacity of customers and lead to a reduction in margins in favor of the company.

In any case, the current uncertainty is given by the M&A rumors. If this acquisition is carried out, the activity of the company and its segments would be in the hands of new leaders who are in danger of failing to integrate Topgolf Callaway Brands' businesses into those it currently maintains. In addition, the new leaders may not be in a position to prioritize, in a very short time, another growth strategy than the one the company currently carries out.

I believe that the largest risk for the company would come from the total amount of debt accumulated. If the total amount of debt does not decrease, or the debt/EBITDA levels increase, I would be expecting a significant decline in the EV/FCF and the EV/EBITDA. In addition, an increase in the total amount of debt or the interest rate being paid may lead to higher interest expenses. As a result, shareholders may suffer a decline in the net income.

If the company does not receive an offer from buyers in the coming months, certain investors may sell their shares. As a result, I believe that optimism may decline, and the stock price may go back to the valuation seen right before the rumor was spread. I would say the stock price could go down to $13 per share. I would buy shares of the company for the long term because Topgolf Callaway does seem undervalued at this point in time. I would not buy just because there is a buyer or two out there.

Conclusion

Topgolf Callaway Brands recently delivered beneficial earnings figures and optimistic 2024 guidance figures that include positive FCF. After reporting a R&D increase y/y, the company also announced new products incorporating machine learning capabilities, which may serve as a new net sales catalyst. Even though many investors are talking about a potential sale of the business, I would not give much attention to speculation. There are risks from the total amount of debt or acquisition integration. However, Topgolf appears quite cheap at 9.5x cash flow.