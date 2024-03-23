Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Summary

  • My ZEUS Family fund uses a core of ETFs to manage risk and maximize long-term income growth. COWZ is one of our favorite deep-value ETFs.
  • COWZ uses a valuation metric to deliver strong returns in a growth-obsessed market.
  • But COWZ has several major limitations that VFLO, a newer deep value ETF rival, addresses.
  • VFLO's portfolio design is superior to COWZ for three reasons. Its historical strategy returns are almost 18% annually for 32 years, a 151X historical return vs S&P 22X.
  • VFLO is outperforming COWZ, the Nasdaq, S&P and traditional value. I'm buying a seed position to grow over time with new funds as long as VFLO continues to prove that its superior design results in outperformance.
Multi-ethnic businesspeople under rain of money

Jose Luis Pelaez Inc

My ZEUS family fund is one-third equity ETFs, so I must stay on top of the best ETF opportunities.

I've long been a fan of the Pacer 100 Cash Cows (COWZ) ETF, the first free cash flow yield-based ETF that

Dividend Sensei (Adam Galas) is an Army veteran and stock analyst with 20+ years of market experience.

Dividend Sensei and the team of analysts (Brad Thomas, Justin Law, Nicholas Ward, Chuck Carnevale, and Sebastian Wolf) help members invest more intelligently in dividend stocks.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of COWZ, VFLO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

