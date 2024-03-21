Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Antero Midstream Expects A $100 Million Improvement In 2024 Free Cash Flow

Mar. 21, 2024 12:53 PM ETAntero Midstream Corporation (AM) Stock
Summary

  • Antero Midstream expects around $255 million in 2024 free cash flow after dividends.
  • This would be a $100 million improvement compared to 2023.
  • Antero Midstream's 2024 capex budget is 14% lower than 2023.
  • It also saves more than $50 million from the end of the fee rebate program with Antero Resources.
Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) expects to generate approximately $690 million in free cash flow before dividends and $255 million in free cash flow after dividends for 2024. This is a bit better than what I previously expected

This article was written by

Elephant Analytics profile picture
Elephant Analytics
11K Followers
Aaron Chow, aka Elephant Analytics has 15+ years of analytical experience and is a top rated analyst on TipRanks. Aaron previously co-founded a mobile gaming company (Absolute Games) that was acquired by PENN Entertainment. He used his analytical and modeling skills to design the in-game economic models for two mobile apps with over 30 million in combined installs. He is the author of the investing group Distressed Value Investing, which focuses on both value opportunities and distressed plays, with a significant focus on the energy sector. Learn more>>

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

