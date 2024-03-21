Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Yiren Digital (YRD) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 21, 2024 11:58 AM ETYiren Digital Ltd. (YRD) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.39K Followers

Yiren Digital Limited (NYSE:YRD) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 21, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ning Tang - Chief Executive Officer
Mei Zhao - Senior Vice President
Keyao He - Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Marco Zhang - Water Tower Research
Bruce Oren - Black Lab Fund
Matthew Larson - Fincadia Capital
Peter Ruh - BlueBird Advisory
Boyd Haynes - ACI
David Tufts - private investor
Andre Julian Hudu - Julian

Operator

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Yiren Digital fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 earnings conference call.

All participants are in a listen-only mode. There will be a presentation followed by a question and answer session. If you wish to ask a question, you will need to press the star key followed by the number one on your telephone keypad.

I would now like to hand the conference over to Ms. Keyao He, IR Officer. Please go ahead.

Keyao He

Thank you Operator. Good morning and good evening everyone. Today’s call features a presentation by the Founder, Chairman and CEO of CreditEase, our CEO, Mr. Ning Tang. Our SVP, Ms. Mei Zhao will join us in the Q&A session after the prepared remarks.

Before beginning, we would like to remind you the discussions during this call contain forward-looking statements made under the Safe Harbor provision of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements address risks, uncertainties and factors that can cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any such statements. Further information regarding future risks, uncertainties or factors is included in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as required under the relevant laws.

During this call, we will be referring to certain non-GAAP

Recommended For You

About YRD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on YRD

Trending Analysis

Trending News