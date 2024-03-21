Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

FGI Industries Ltd. (FGI) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.39K Followers

FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 21, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Paul Bartolai - Managing Director of Vallum Capital Advisors
David Bruce - President and Chief Executive Officer
Perry Lin - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Reuben Garner - The Benchmark Company, LLC
Gregory Gibas - Northland Securities, Inc.

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the FGI Industries Fourth Quarter 2023 Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Paul Bartolai, Managing Director of Vallum Advisors. Please go ahead.

Paul Bartolai

Thank you. Welcome to FGI Industries fourth quarter and full-year 2023 results conference call. Leading the call today are President and CEO, David Bruce; and Chief Financial Officer, Perry Lin. We issued a press release after the market closed yesterday detailing our recent operational and financial results.

I would like to remind you that management's commentary and responses to questions on today's conference call may include forward-looking statements which, by their nature, are uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Although these forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs, actual results may differ materially.

For a discussion of some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ, please refer to the Risk Factors section of our latest filings with the SEC. Additionally, please note that you can find reconciliations of historical non-GAAP financial measures in the press release issued yesterday and in the appendix of this presentation, which is available on the Company's website.

Today's call will begin with a performance review and strategic update from David Bruce, followed by a financial review from

Recommended For You

About FGI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FGI

Trending Analysis

Trending News