Management of Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) noted that they're raising the acquisition bar. What appears to be the focus is the possible sale of noncore acreage by some of the acquiring companies like Diamondback Energy (FANG) and Occidental Petroleum (OXY). What's making this even a consideration is all the deals done for equity as mentioned in the last article. The acreage likely to be sold will be noncore to the seller and likely small "patches." But those small acreage positions may be located in better areas than anything Vital now has and what is small to those sellers could turn out to be a game changer for Vital. These coming sales are definitely worth being ready for.

Vital Energy management has noted that they're focusing on acreage that a lot of these other companies are not interested in. This is cheaper acreage that performs better than the company inventory. Therefore, company profitability increases. But the prices remain below what some of the headline acquisitions command because the acreage is "not that good" (and maybe subpar in size) as the headline acreage. Now management is raising the acquisition bar because management believes better deals lie ahead for still more profitability increases.

The conference call noted some surprise about a supposedly smaller operator like Vital capturing some of the efficiencies of larger operators. This is a sign of darn good management. It's also a big reason that management is capturing cost savings in excess of what was assumed when the purchase offer was made.

"We go to Delaware, that's driven by costs. And when you reduce well costs from $12 million to $10.5 million, that improves economics of every well in the field. when your production performance is 33% higher, that improves economics of every well out there."

This quote was from Jason Piggott, president and CEO, answering an analyst question about how they're adding still more drilling locations to the acreage acquired. Any time costs can be reduced as shown above, that reduction likely adds more acreage to the company's Tier 1 inventory.

Against this, management later stated that they were running into high water content along with the well outperformance and needed to make some adjustments for that. But then again, many wells are considered commercial all the way up to 95% water with 5% production (sometimes higher still). Those same wells are not considered core acreage for a Diamondback or an Occidental. But a smaller company like Vital can make a good living off acreage like this.

One of the big things about the commodity business is to find a way to avoid going "head to head" with the "big boys" because that's a good way to go bankrupt. The "big boys" have more resources and more efficiencies. They can therefore profitably outbid a company like Vital Energy.

But Vital Energy often has the lower costs needed to exploit acreage that the "big boys" are not interested in for a good profit. More importantly, as the quote above demonstrates, the average of every well drilled going forward is likely to be more profitable than was the case for previous owners.

The big strategy change is that Vital is "moving on up" when it comes to acquisitions. There's still a long way to go though, before its time to compete with the big boys.

The other thing mentioned was that this management will be testing other intervals that are "iffy." That means they exist in some places and not others, as Vital often gets acreage on the fringe. Management noted that offset operators brought several of these intervals online with decent results. Therefore, management would be testing them on the company acreage.

If such tests prove unsuccessful, then all management likely has to do is wait for the technology to continue to advance to change the outcome to a favorable answer. Either way, management likely will score a win for shareholders.

Debt

The effect of these cost savings needs to go to pay down debt for the time being, according to management.

Management is taking advantage of the brand new (significantly lower debt ratio) to get rid of some high debt by replacing that debt with 7.875% debt. Management also will reduce the bank line debt. This is getting the company to a financially flexible position for those anticipated noncore sales. Of course, there's also some other miscellaneous needs for that money as well.

Well Performance

In the meantime, management surprised the conference call attendees with some outstanding well performance results.

Vital Energy Well Performance And Well Location Inventory (Vital Energy Earnings Conference Call Slides Fourth Quarter 2023)

The Delaware Basin is likely to be the most profitable acreage in the company portfolio even if it's "fringe acreage" or a subpar sized position. Management thinks that when the divestment begins from all the industry acquisitions, they're now in an excellent position to replicate what they did in Howard County (which is piecing together a bunch of small positions into a far more profitable and marketable position).

Those divestments will of course be cheaper than the acquisition prices now making the headlines. The competition for those properties also will be less as well.

Any improvement in well performance anywhere in the company is likely to improve the debt ratio more than expected, which would reduce any acquisition related borrowing costs more. This management is firmly focused on the debt situation.

Effect Of Debt Offering

That gets us to the debt heading:

Note that management intends to purchase $475 million of the 2028 notes and another $75 million of the 2030 notes with the $800 million raised noted above. The bank balance will likewise be reduced or even eliminated.

Vital Energy Financial Structure And Debt Ratio Guidance (Vital Energy Earnings Conference Call Slides Fourth Quarter 2023)

Management has a lot of hedging to make sure that the projected cash flow necessary for an acceptable debt ratio happens. Also, there's no debt due for three years. Note as an aside that the total debt came to what management guided now that the transactions are complete. This is definitely lower than what was reported in the third quarter. It's also not that unusual once all the closing adjustments have been made.

All of this puts the company in a very strong position to offer cash for a divestment from one of the "big boys." That's likely to prove to be an advantage.

The company can still sell stock to the public should management determine that some stock should be used. Management has had concurrent stock and debt offerings in the past. There's no reason more cannot be done in the future for the right price.

Summary

This management is demonstrating a lot of experience in building this company from a negative cash flow to a positive cash flow position. This is the main purpose of the strategy change as it will likely accelerate free cash flow improvement. The lower interest rate obtained from the latest debt offering will likewise aid free cash flow improvement in the long term.

As shown by some of the conference call comments, there's at least some admiration for the company being able to use some operational techniques usually seen with larger operators. That's a sign of above average management.

Management did make it clear during the conference call that stock buybacks would be the first thing management looks at, should the debt ratio become acceptable. More acquisitions from the coming divestments after all the industry acquisitions make that a sooner rather than later proposition.

Dividends for shareholders are clearly a lower priority. But then again, management clearly has more profitable things to do with any money than give it to shareholders. Most shareholders I know do not want the money back if the company can grow profitably. That's exactly what's happening here. Any cash generated is clearly used to improve the company's financial position and competitive standing.

These common shares remain a strong buy as management has actually made more progress than many expected. One of the key signs of progress so far is that the debt ratio remained approximately where it was in fiscal year 2022 even though commodity prices were substantially lower in fiscal year 2023. That is not something you see every day.

All the stock issued may now see a period of stock pricing weakness until the market digests the greater number of shares outstanding. But this management has done a good job in changing a negative cash flow situation to a positive cash flow future. The unexpectedly good well productivity and cost reductions will only accelerate that trend.

The industry itself remains largely out of favor with the market. So, this is the time to consider investing.