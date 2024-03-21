Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Creative Realities, Inc. (CREX) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 21, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Will Logan - CFO
Richard Mills - CEO & Director

Conference Call Participants

Brian Kinstlinger - Alliance Global Partners
Howard Halpern - Taglich Brothers
Kris Tuttle - Caterpillar Capital

Operator

Good morning. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Creative Realities Incorporated 2023 year-end earnings conference call. This call will be recorded, and a copy will be available on the company's website at cri.com. Following the completion of the call, the company has prepared remarks summarizing the fourth quarter and calendar year 2023 financial results, along with additional industry and company updates. Joining me on the call today is Rick Mills, CEO; and Will Logan, CFO. Thank you very much. Mr. Logan, you may begin.

Will Logan

Thank you, and good morning. I'm Will Logan, Chief Financial Officer of Creative Realities, Inc. Welcome to our financial results and earnings call for the year ended December 31, 2023. I would like to take this opportunity to remind you that our remarks today will include forward looking statements. The words anticipated, will, believes, expects, intends, plans, estimates, projects, should, may, propose, and similar expressions, or the negative versions of such words or expressions as they relate to us or our management are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these results to differ materially are set forth in our annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 21, 2024. Any forward-looking statements that we make on this call are based on assumptions as of today, and we undertake no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events.

During this

