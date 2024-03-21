Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Epsilon Energy Ltd. (EPSN) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 21, 2024 1:52 PM ETEpsilon Energy Ltd. (EPSN) Stock
Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 21, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Andrew Williamson - CFO
Jason Stabell - CEO
Henry Clanton - Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Epsilon Energy Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After the today’s presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please also note, today's event is being recorded.

At this time, I'd like to turn the floor over to Andrew Williamson, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.

Andrew Williamson

Thank you, operator. And on behalf of the management team, I'd like to welcome all of you to today's conference call to review Epsilon's full year and fourth quarter 2023 financial and operational results.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that our comments may include forward-looking statements. It should be noted that a variety of factors could cause Epsilon's actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements.

Today's call may also contain certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the earnings release that we issued yesterday for disclosures on forward-looking statements and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures.

With that, I'd like to turn the call over to Jason Stabell, our Chief Executive Officer.

Jason Stabell

Thank you, Andrew. Good morning, and thank you for participating in our 2023 year end conference call. Joining me today are Andrew Williamson, our CFO; and Henry Clanton, our COO. We will be available to answer questions later in the call.

2023 was a year of transition for Epsilon. Natural gas transitioned from the strongest market in recent memory in 2022 to an oversupplied market in 2023 that saw prices hit multiyear lows. Despite these

