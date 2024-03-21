Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Kirkland's, Inc. (KIRK) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 21, 2024 1:58 PM ETKirkland's, Inc. (KIRK) Stock
Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) Q4 2023 Results Conference Call March 21, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Cody Cree - Director-IR
Amy Sullivan - CEO
Mike Madden - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Jeremy Hamblin - Craig-Hallum Capital Group
John Lawrence - Benchmark Company

Operator

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for participating in today's Conference Call to Discuss Kirkland's Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 ended February 3rd, 2024.

Joining us today are Kirkland's Home CEO, Amy Sullivan; EVP and CFO, Mike Madden; and the company's External Director of Investor Relations, Cody Cree. Following their remarks, we'll open the call for your questions. Please note this call is being recorded.

Before we go further, I would like to turn the call over to Mr. Cree as he reads the company's Safe Harbor statement within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that provides important cautions regarding forward-looking statements. Cody, please go ahead.

Cody Cree

Thanks Danielle. Except for historical information discussed during this conference call, the statements made by company management are forward-looking and made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause Kirkland's actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. Those risks and uncertainties are more fully described in Kirkland's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

I'd like to remind everyone that this call will be available for replay through March 28th, 2024. A webcast replay will also be available via the link provided in today's press release as well as on the company's website at kirklands.com.

Now, I'd like to turn the call over to Kirkland's CEO, Amy Sullivan. Amy, over to you.

Amy Sullivan

Thank you, Cody, and

