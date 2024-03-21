Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. (CWBHF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX:CWBHF) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 21, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Cory Pala - Head, Investor Relations
Bill Morachnick - Chief Executive Officer
Jessica Saxton - Chief Financial Officer
Jared Stanley - Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Luke Hannan - Canaccord Genuity
Scott Fortune - ROTH MKM

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. 2023 Fourth Quarter Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on Thursday, March 21, 2024. I would now like to turn the conference over to Cory Pala, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Cory Pala

Thank you and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us for our 2023 fourth quarter and year end conference call for Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. Our earnings press release was issued this morning and posted on the Investor Relations section of our website along with our financial statements. Our 10-K report for the 2023 year is also available and has been filed on sedarplus.ca in Canada and in the United States on EDGAR with the SEC. CEO, Bill Morachnick and CFO, Jessica Saxton are leading our call this morning. Jared Stanley, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer is also with us for the Q&A portion of our call.

On this morning’s call, we will review the financial results for the period and provide some color around the business and outlook. We will take questions from our analysts at the end of our prepared remarks. A replay of this call will be available through the next week, accessible via the details provided in our earnings release. And additionally, a webcast replay of this call will be available for an extended period accessible through the IR section of our website at charlottesweb.com.

As

