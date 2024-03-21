Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Ion Beam Applications SA (IOBCF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCPK:IOBCF) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 21, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Olivier Legrain - CEO
Soumya Chandramouli - CFO
Henri de Romree - Deputy CEO

Conference Call Participants

Laura Roba - Degroof Petercam
David Vagman - ING Groep N.V.
Thomas Vranken - KBC Securities

Operator

Hello, and welcome to IBA's Full Year 2023 Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. I will now hand over to Olivier Legrain, Chief Executive Officer of IBA.

Olivier Legrain

Thank you, Olivier, and good afternoon. Everybody, thank you for joining us today on our result call. Together with me we have our CFO, Soumya Chandramouli, and Henri de Romree, newly appointed Deputy Chief Executive Officer. Before we begin, I would like to draw your attention to the company's disclaimer on forward-looking statements.

Here is a summary of our call today. I will start with an overview of IBA performance and progress in 2023, as well as the performance of the Proton therapy and dosimetry. Henri will discuss the performance of other accelerators, and Soumya will provide us with the comment on the financials and the outlook before I open the line for questions.

This slide will be familiar. It outlines the growth dynamics within the different business units, which remain unchanged, but as highlighted before, our focus is on backlog delivery, maintaining growth momentum, and selective investment to support the growth. We will outline progress on these drivers as we get into the detail of each business unit.

The next few slides outline some important figures for 2023 financial results, starting with revenue. As you can see, we achieved double-digit revenue growth in 2023, with accelerated backlog conversion in the second half of the year. Other accelerators had a record year with a 51% increase in revenue. Dosimetry also saw strong growth, with a more modest uptick

