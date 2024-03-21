Khanchit Khirisutchalual

In November, I started coverage of UiPath (NYSE:PATH) with a “Buy” rating, writing that the company has reaccelerated its growth and become more efficient in sales and marketing, making it an attractive growth stock. After its Q3 earnings and a quick 40% quick gain, I added that it wasn’t a bad idea to lock in some profits, while keeping my rating. With the stock recently reporting Q4 results, let’s catch up on the name.

Company Profile

As a reminder, PATH provides clients with an AI-powered automation platform that helps them use software robots to automate everyday business tasks. The platform has three primary categories: Discover, which is centered around task mining; Automate, which is based on low and no code to create apps; and Operate, which involves test suites and analytics.

PATH sells its offerings both as subscriptions and term licenses, and they can be deployed in the cloud or on-premise. It also has a variety of industry and department-specific solutions.

Q4 Results

For the quarter reported earlier this month, PATH grew revenue by 31% to $405.3 million. That easily topped the analyst consensus calling for revenue of $383.7 million.

Subscription revenue climbed 27% to $176.0 million, while license revenue jumped 38% to $229.0 million. Professional service revenue fell -17% to $9.2 million.

Annualized Renewal Run-rate ("ARR") increased by 22% to $1.464 billion. The company added $86 million of new ARR in the quarter. The company's ARR came in above its guidance of $1.450-1.455 billion.

Dollar-based net retention came in at 119%. Gross retention was 98%.

PATH ended the quarter with 10,830 customers. That was actually down from 10,865 in Q3, although customers with $1 million or more in ARR were 288 versus 264 in Q3 and customers with $100,000 or more in ARR increased to 2,054 from 1,974 a quarter ago.

Current remaining performance obligations ("RPO") was $707 million, up 26%.

Gross margins came in at 86.8%, up 230 basis points. Subscription and license gross margins were 91.0%, down -30 basis points.

Looking at Sales & Marketing efficiency, PATH continued to lower its last twelve-month payback period on its S&M spent. With a 2 year payback period over the past 12 months, this is the best this metric has been in the last three years.

PATH S&M Payback (Self and Quarterly Reports)

Turning to the balance sheet, the company ended the quarter with $1.88 billion in cash and marketable securities. It has no debt.

PATH generated $146 million in operating cash flow in the quarter, while adjusted free cash flow, which excludes some one-time items, was also $146 million.

Looking ahead, the company guided for Q1 revenue of between $330-335 million, which would be a 14.8% increase at the midpoint. It projected ARR to be between $1.508-1.513 billion. It is looking for an adjusted operating income of $55 million.

For the full year, the PATH forecast revenue of between $1.555-1.560 billion, which would be a 19% increase at the midpoint. It projected ARR to be between $1.725-1.730 billion. It is looking for an adjusted operating income of $295 million.

Discussing AI on its Q4 earnings call, Chief Innovation Officer Daniel Dines said:

“We are thinking quite a lot in how we can build our own, what we call, like digital assistants. So we put together the best team that we have in UiPath, the best AI team. And we are working to build our own like foundational model that combine the knowledge of a subject matter expert, like an accountant or like an auditor, with the knowledge of how to use the system applications that facilitate these type of tasks. We as a company are in a great position to build this type of assistance. We have tremendous access to computer screens, application data. Our computer vision service is one of the most used. We have scaled actually to like 5 million calls a month, and it's growing up consistently month-over-month. In the end, all these autonomous agents require a great platform to operate on. You will have a platform to ensure the security, the governance, the audit that are required to performing autonomous work. And this is where I think that we really shine, combining our great offering, our existing data and building the AI trends on the top of the platform.”

PATH just turned in a tremendous quarter where revenue growth once again accelerated. Meanwhile, it’s not only growing, but it's growing in an efficient way, as demonstrated by its S&M efficiency. This is leading to tremendous operating leverage, which helped see the company turn in its first GAAP profitable quarter.

Going forward, PATH’s guidance looks conservative given the momentum it is seeing in the business and its focus on distribution partnerships with the likes of SAP (SAP), Deloitte, Alphabet (GOOGL) and Microsoft (MSFT). The company has done a tremendous job expanding within customers once it gets a foothold in the door, as evidenced by its consistently strong net dollar retention. So if these partnerships can start growing its customer base, growth should be strong going forward.

Valuation

SaaS companies are generally valued based on a sales multiple given their high gross margins and the companies wanting to pump money back into sales and marketing to grow. PATH has gross margins in the mid-80% range.

On that front, PATH is valued at an EV/S ratio of about 7.1x based on the FY 25 (ending January) consensus for revenue of $1.56 billion. Based on the FY26 sales consensus of $1.83 billion, it trades at an EV/S multiple of 6.1x.

Revenue is projected to grow 19.1% in FY25 and 17.6% in FY26.

From an EBITDA perspective, it trades at 35x the FY25 consensus of $315.2 million and under 28x the FY26 consensus of $401.8 million.

There are a number of SaaS firms growing in the 10-20% range that have multiples of 11-13x EV/Revenue multiples.

PATH Valuation Vs Other SaaS (FinBox)

Given its strong growth, S&M efficiency, cash flow, and operating leverage, I think a 10-12x multiple on FY26 revenue (ending January '26) is achievable in the next year. That would value the company between $36-42. That’s above my prior $31.50-34.00 valuation range given its strong growth and shift to looking at FY26 numbers.

Conclusion

Despite its strong momentum and operational performance, PATH is relatively cheap compared to many SaaS companies growing revenue at a similar rate. And while all revenue growth is not created equal, PATH’s is very high quality with superb ~90% gross margins and a quick 2-year payback period on its sales & marketing spend.

As such, I think PATH is one of the most attractive names in the SaaS space right now. As such, I’m going to increase my target to “Strong Buy” and raise my target from $31.50 to $39.

The biggest risk to the stock is likely upstart competition. AI is moving quickly, so the landscape can shift quickly. A weaker economy can also hurt, although PATH’s automation solutions have strong customer ROIs and can help with reduced workforces.