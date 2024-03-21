Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Nanophase Technologies Corporation (NANX) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.39K Followers

Nanophase Technologies Corporation (OTC:NANX) Q4 2023 Results Conference Call March 21, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jess Jankowski - President and CEO
Kevin Cureton - Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

James Lieberman - Revere Securities

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Nanophase Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session [Operator Instructions]. Please be advised that today’s conference is being recorded. The words believe, expects, anticipates, plans, forecasts and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect the company’s current beliefs and a number of important factors could cause actual results for future periods to differ materially from those expressed in this news release. These important factors include, without limitation, a decision of the customer to cancel a purchase order or supply agreement, demand for and acceptance of the company’s personal care ingredients, advanced materials and formulated products, changes in development and distribution relationships, the impact of competitive products and technologies, possible disruption in commercial activities occasioned by public health issues, terrorist activity and armed conflict, and other risks indicated in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Nanophase undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new events or uncertainties. I would now like to hand the conference over to the President and CEO, Jess Jankowski. Please proceed.

Jess Jankowski

Thanks for that introduction, Carmen. Good morning, to all of those listening live and welcome to those who choose to listen later online. Thanks for joining us

Recommended For You

About NANX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NANX

Trending Analysis

Trending News