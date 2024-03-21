Justin Sullivan

Investment Thesis

The challenges for retail pharmacy giant Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) are profound, with lower demand from consumers seeking vaccinations and testing for COVID-19 on one hand and tight reins on prescription drug payouts hobbling its operations. But most crucially, the company's assertive push into other healthcare businesses faces a few sticking points that show catching up might take some time.

Over the past three years, Walgreens has lost nearly 60% in market value as investors reacted to the company's struggles to maintain a positive operating margin. Given the deteriorating fundamentals, it is unsurprising that Walgreens stock has been making lower lows in the market.

Key catalysts for considering WBA include its attractive low price after a significant drop, aggressive cost-cutting measures aimed at boosting EPS, strategic transition towards a new healthcare model, and the sector's promising forecast with a CAGR of 35.4% through 2029. These factors collectively suggest the potential for a rebound, making it a compelling value investment play.

Walgreens' Challenging Journey

Struggles in the primary care business have also triggered concerns about the company's long-term prospects, a situation exacerbated by the company's debt load rising to highs of $34 billion.

The drugstore division has struggled following the transition from the Covid pandemic, during which the retail giant enjoyed booming business. Last year, labor pressure from pharmacy staff over working conditions at stores only worsened the situation.

The pharmaceutical company's being forced to sell hundreds of millions worth of investments to pay down liabilities last year raised serious concerns about its financial health. Hence, the deteriorating financial condition became clear early this year when the company was forced to cut its dividend by nearly half, which is seen as one way of conserving cash.

From Drugstore Giant to Healthcare Powerhouse Amid $13 Billion Transformation

The underperformance in the market comes on the heels of the company's significant investments as it looks to transform from being a drugstore chain to becoming a large healthcare company. The company has started using its stores and brands to bolster the fast-growing healthcare business.

The push into the healthcare business comes as the company already serves over eight million vaccines in its stores annually. Eighty-five thousand of its staff touch people daily, with over 10 million people walking into its stores, which continues the healthcare business prospects.

Additionally, Walgreens wants to become a primary healthcare destination and take advantage of over 100 million Americans who do not have primary care providers. Moreover, its push to become a healthcare provider is supported by the fact that the company operates over 9,000 stores in the US, with 75% of the stores within five miles of every household. The robust real estate footprint across the US makes it easy for the company to transition into a healthcare provider through its stores across various neighborhoods.

As Walgreens pivots from a drugstore, it is investing in becoming an epicenter whereby consumers can access various healthcare services ranging from urgent care to specialty care. The company is also investing in offering in-home health services.

Walgreens has already spent over $13 billion to build its healthcare unit, which comprises VillageMD, Shields Health Solutions, and CareCentrix. The company can offer primary care, post-acute care, and specialty pharmacy with the investment. Currently, Walgreens has over 50 primary care practice locations across the country, and it plans to open over 600 Village Medical centers at its primary care practices across the country by 2025.

Therefore, by having more Village Medical Centers, Walgreens should be able to serve more clients in the healthcare segment, reducing its reliance on the drugstore chain business.

Walgreens Navigates Transition Turbulence: Sales Up Amid Squeezed Profits

Walgreens faces a string of challenges amid the ongoing transition. Profit squeezes have become the order of the day in recent quarters owing to weakened consumer spending. A significant decline in demand for the company's COVID-19 products has also significantly affected profit margins.

Additionally, the retail pharmacy giant delivered a 10% growth in sales in its fiscal first quarter of 2024 to $36.71 billion, better than the $34.86 billion analysts expected. Similarly, U.S. retail sales increased 6.4% to $28.94 billion due to an 8.1% growth in comparable sales. Additionally, sales on the international scene were also up. Walgreens attributes the year-over-year increase in sales to its healthcare division, which has been pivoting from the drugstore business.

Amid the sales growth, net earnings continued to edge lower amid high operating costs. Adjusted earnings per share fell 43.1% to $0.66 due to a challenging retail market trend and a 21% point headwind due to a higher tax rate. The loss was much more comprehensive, given that analysts expected the company to post a net loss of 61 cents a share.

Adjusted earnings fell 43.1% to $571 million as Walgreens incurred a $278 million after-tax charge for fair value adjustments related to the monetization of Cencora shares. On the other hand, net loss dropped to $67 million from $3.7 billion a year ago. The improvement was due to a higher operating income.

Amid the significant adjusted earnings drop in the first quarter, Walgreens expects better performance from its pharmacy unit in the future due to favorable tax rates. The company expects an adjusted effective tax rate of between 15% and 17% compared to a prior outlook of between 19% and 20%

Finally, net cash used in operating activities increased to $281 million, as operating cash flow was negatively impacted by inventory buildup during the US and UK holiday seasons. On the other hand, Walgreens' unleveraged free cash flow was negative, at -$818 million, as of the end of the quarter, attributed to the phasing of working capital and lower earnings.

Despite the significant decline in free cash flow, the company is on track to achieve a $600 million reduction in capital expenditures and a $500 million improvement in working capital.

A Bold Move for Future Stability Amid Market Shakeup

Amid the weakening balance sheet, with free cash flows plummeting into the negative territory, Walgreens was forced to cut its dividend offering by nearly half early in the year.

The retail pharmacy giant has since slashed it to 25 cents a share, which is seen as one of the options management uses to strengthen the long-term balance sheet and cash position. The company is on course to generate $2 billion in savings from the cut as it also seeks to conserve capital through a leaner cost base.

The company's yield has since dropped to lows of 4% from highs of 7% a year ago, when it was one of the highest-paying dividend-paying stocks. The cut rattled the markets, the first in nearly five decades.

In defense of the dividend cut, CEO Tim Wentworth insists that most investors expected it and are excited that the savings will be used to strengthen the core business. The dividend cut comes as the chief executive officer tries to reinvigorate the company's growth metrics after years of slowdown.

Walgreens Emerging Risks

Walgreens executives have warned of the ever-growing risk of lower market growth in the prescription drug business. Lower sales and leaseback contributions are some of the other hurdles the company will likely face that could significantly affect revenues and earnings.

The pharmacy retail giant has also warned of the potential impact of a significant pullback in consumer spending. The high-interest rate environment, with rates at 22 years high, is taking a considerable toll on consumer spending power that could affect the company's ability to generate revenues from its drugstore business.

Additionally, long-term prospects hinge on its ability to get it right with its transition into a healthcare business. While the transition has started on a sound footing, depicted by sales growth, the company could experience significant headwinds as it moves to compete with other established healthcare providers.

Undervalued WBA Eyes a 38% Upside

WBA's valuation has dropped significantly on the stock, plummeting from $36 to about $20 over the past 12 months. The sell-off has left the stock trading at a forward price-to-earnings multiple of around 6.5x, significantly lower than its five-year average of 9.75x. With the prevailing sentiment that the company may achieve a 9% earnings growth, this is a solid foundation to consider whether the stock warrants a higher valuation multiple from its current standing.

If Walgreens successfully implements its cost-cutting strategies in the upcoming quarters and achieves its growth, there's a compelling case for a valuation adjustment. With an anticipated EPS of $3.26 in 2024, aligning the P/E ratio closer to its 5-year average of 9x justifies a target price of around $29. This projection represents a 38% upside from its current level, not to mention the added benefit of a 4.7% dividend yield.

Bottom Line

Walgreens has made impressive strides as it pivots from a drugstore chain to a primary healthcare company. The transition is slowly shielding the company from slower prescription growth and reduced consumer spending on drugs, which hurt the retail pharmacy segment. Sales that have grown by double-digit percentage points in the first quarter signal that the company is firing on all cylinders amid the transition.

Consequently, should Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. continue to make operational progress in cost-cutting and serving more customers in its primary care segment, it should bounce back to profitability amid the sales growth. The strong pullback over the past three years has left the stock trading at all-time lows and looking increasingly undervalued.