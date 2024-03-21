Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Five Below: Crushed By Theft In Q4, Guidance Shaky

Quad 7 Capital profile picture
Quad 7 Capital
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Five Below, Inc. Q4 results missed expectations, with net sales increasing by 19.1% but falling short by $30 million.
  • Comparable sales increased by 3.1% and the company has expanded its store count by 15% compared to last year.
  • The company cited theft as a headwind, leading to lower earnings and the need to raise prices to offset the losses.
  • Plans to mitigate theft will "take time."
  • Five Below, stock is richly valued for the low degree of earnings growth in 2024.
Retail Shoplifting. Man Stealing In Supermarket

AndreyPopov

Shrink. It is a term being cited more and more by retail as a reason why they are raising prices, why they are seeing worse than expected results, and why forward guidance from so many are being impacted to account for

This article was written by

Quad 7 Capital profile picture
Quad 7 Capital
41.03K Followers

Quad 7 Capital is a team of 9 analysts with a wide range of experience sharing investment opportunities for nearly 12 years. They are best known for the February 2020 call to sell everything & go short, & have been on average 95% long 5% short since May 2020. The broader company has expertise in business, policy, economics, mathematics, game theory, & the sciences. They share both long & short trades & invest personally in equities they discuss within their investing group Bad Beat Investing, focused on short- & medium-term investments, income generation, special-situations, & momentum trades. Rather than just give you trades, they focus on teaching investors to become proficient traders through their playbook.

Benefits of Bad Beat Investing include: Learning how to understand the pinball nature of markets, execute well-researched written trade ideas per week, use 4 chat rooms, receive daily analyst call summaries, learning options trading, & extensive trading tools. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

