The Doves Are Back In Town: Powell Smashes The Bearish Narrative

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News

The market rallied yesterday when the Fed and Chair Jay Powell took an unexpectedly gentle course, demonstrating confidence in the current economic trajectory and tempering of inflationary forces. Based on yesterday's meeting, the balance of power seems to have shifted decidedly away from the hawks and towards the doves, which is incredibly positive for risk assets.

However, given the high likelihood that rates have peaked and cuts will begin in earnest this year, Technology stocks with high multiples, like Nvidia (NVDA), that have led the market rally in 2024, will likely have more room to run. This was a very bullish Fed meeting that cleared the way for markets. The Fed's confidence in inflation is highly encouraging.

The Fed meeting on March 20th, 2024, was one for the books. Powell defied many bearish forecasters and didn't take the widely expected hawkish turn. Several recent hot readings in inflation seemed to be primarily explained away by Powell as due mainly to seasonal factors.

This is important and suggests that the doves may be getting the upper hand on the FOMC, particularly since quite a few members appeared to raise their inflation forecasts. Powell's dismissal of this suggests the doves may be emerging from dormancy. The other important fact is that inflation and growth forecasts went up, but projections for cuts remained the same, which also supports this notion.

Federal Reserve

The Chairman noted that long-term inflation expectations remain subdued, which is particularly crucial in gauging whether or not an inflationary spiral is at risk of occurring. This type of behavioral spiral caused repeated efforts to quell inflation, culminating in then-Fed Chair Arthur Burns bashing the economy with draconian rate hikes in the early '80s.

The significance of this past bout with inflation dominates the perceptions of many, but its relevance is highly limited given the changing face of inflation in a post-COVID world. The supply side is driving the primary trends in inflation, and even though the Fed's monetary policy is the most powerful financial tool on Earth, it is like a firehose in the face of a Tsunami when it is pitted against tectonic economic forces like those unleashed from the pandemic.

Roosevelt Institute

While inflation has remained above the Fed's 2% target, Powell's demeanor in the widely anticipated meeting suggested he thought the target was within reach. Services and Shelter remain elevated but have begun trending down, as shown below. The Energy transition, unstable geopolitical conflagrations, and the continued normalization and hardening of supply chains from COVID will make inflation noisy and potentially somewhat persistent. Still, the Fed's doves appear to have made their case successfully to Powell, saying that bashing the hell out of the economy with rate hikes won't help alleviate the situation in the same way it did when Burns did it.

Powell said that he and the committee have "real confidence" that Services and Shelter will match the broader trend soon, despite uncertainty about the exact timing. Importantly, Powell acknowledged there could be some noise in the data, including a potential rebound in goods inflation or a lessening of the pace of the drop. He stuck to the line that he was confident the committee would get aggregate inflation to the 2% target within a reasonable timeframe.

BLS

Powell specifically said that though he is attentive to potential inflation risks, he believes that rates have peaked for the cycle. Perhaps most importantly, the Fed's Summary of Economic Projections, known as the dot plot, showed that the Fed anticipated three cuts in 2024. This is effectively what markets had already thought. There was a lot of apprehension that the Fed would predict fewer cuts this year, but Powell mentioned something crucial. While the labor market has remained strong, it has become much less tight.

Federal Reserve

There are fewer job openings per worker seeking work than before, which has put a lot of upward pressure on wages while inflation has simultaneously ameliorated. I postulated that this fabled "soft landing" scenario had already begun. Powell is certainly behaving as though it has begun. And this is why risk assets rallied significantly after his measured press conference. The influx of government spending from things like the CHIPS Act will help buoy an economy that will inevitably stall its prodigious momentum.

The Soft Landing That Monetarists Despise Because Keynesians Made It Possible

Many of us can forget that four years ago, we were staring into what was potentially the greatest economic abyss of modern times. Some even predicted the downfall of Western Civilization as the first pandemic in the age of modern globalization brought economies to an unprecedented standstill. Yet the forceful American response relative to peers appears to have helped us achieve a superior economic outcome. However, this fact in itself is somewhat of a bane for monetarists, who dominate Wall Street and bearish circles.

US Treasury Department

The countervailing forces in the economy are crucial to the continued strength of the stock market, and they appear to be resilient for the time being. Powell said the trend in inflation remained intact rather than putting too much significance on the increased inflation forecasts of some FOMC members. The stronger growth was clearly the thing he preferred to focus on. There has been a lot of criticism of this rally; many have said it is narrow or based solely on government spending. However, I think the primary driving force behind a lot of this criticism is ideological.

Department of the Treasury

The relatively generous government assistance provided by the United States under both the Biden and Trump administrations appears to have had lasting positive economic effects and resulted in some resilient economic strength. In other words, if you look above, the greater relative level of our investment in pandemic assistance appears to have paid off great economic dividends. Many criticize the character of the recovery and the spoils of government assistance as confined only to the wealthy or privileged classes.

Checkable Deposits of Bottom 50% by Wealth in United States (FRED)

However, as you can see above, a result of the generous pandemic assistance given by the U.S. government was not that the lower quintiles squandered it. Indeed, they used the pandemic assistance to elevate their purchasing power and financial security in a sustainable way. The fact that they did this is one of the main reasons for the continued economic resilience of the U.S. consumer. Remember, consumption is 70% of the U.S. economy.

Subsequent economic strength is a huge testament to generous Keynesian policies enacted by both parties during recent economic crises. And Monetarists, and thus most of Wall Street, fight against what is now becoming very hard to deny. Put simply, the pandemic proved if you give the poor a break, they'll certainly know what to do with it. And that has a great bearing on future policy.

Ritholtz Wealth Management

The Keynesian interventions during COVID were highly effective, but monetarist prescriptions for fighting inflation appear increasingly antiquated and out-of-touch with the real economy. They also appear hard-bent on bashing demand to quell inflation, and it is far from clear that this course would be anything but an unnecessary, self-inflicted wound to an economy that is proving itself the most dynamic and resilient on Earth. That is why Powell virtually abandoned the Monetarist approach yesterday in favor of a more pragmatic, dovish approach grounded in current economic realities, not those of the late 1970s and early 1980s.

Federal Reserve

The Monetarists who chide Powell as a future Arthur Burns usually don't point out just how different the modern economy is from the economy in the 1970s. This is also crucial to why, despite aggregate economic strength, many Americans don't "feel" like the economy is good. The real economic gains go overwhelmingly to the top quintile of wealth.

As you can see above, the top 1% and the 19% besides that control an exorbitant amount of wealth. Furthermore, the degradation of organized labor has led to the management ending up with the productivity gains that workers used to be paid for. So workers are working harder and adding value, but the economic gains are going to management. This is key to why Americans don't feel the strong economy as much as they might have in previous cycles.

Economic Policy Institute

While this does wealth concentration does allow consumption to keep going longer than is otherwise possible, since wealthier consumers are less sensitive to rates, it is important to remember that the consumption patterns of the wealthy are likely responsible for some of the stickiest remaining parts of inflation. Key areas that remain persistently high in the CPI measurement like Shelter, Used Cars, Airline Tickets, Hotel Rooms, and Bespoke Services are key beneficiaries of asymmetric per capita consumption from the wealthiest cadre American consumers. And the Fed's "bazooka" of the Federal Funds rate will be least effective in altering the consumption power of these consumers. I think Powell realizes this, and many on the FOMC realize it as well.

Risks and Where I Could Be Wrong

There is always a chance that inflation returns with a vengeance and catches Powell and the Fed flat-footed. However, I think the confidence Powell exuded during the last press conference is largely informative as to the chances of such a grim eventuality for markets occurring. The momentum of inflation is clearly to the downside, and despite some noise, I believe that will continue. As Powell said in his conference, the risks of a reversal in employment that causes recession has come more into balance with the risk of inflation reigniting. Furthermore, the risk of delayed monetary policy effects is severely mitigated by the relative passivity to high rates experienced by the U.S. economy, as shown below.

Bank of International Settlements

I think this is a key risk, because while the stock market being at all-time highs can lead to confidence of consumers due to the wealth effect, a sudden reversal of such an eventuality could definitely cause a rapid reversal in the market and a loss of consumer confidence. Any of the following catalysts could reignite this risk.

Escalation of geopolitical risks in China, Ukraine, or the Middle East.

Fed policy error.

The banking crisis worsens.

Return of inflation.

CRE meltdown.

Write-downs of private assets.

But on the inflation side, I would say the biggest risk comes down to one area, and that is if Energy takes off again. Geopolitical conflagrations in Eastern Europe and the Middle East both have the potential to interrupt Energy supply right as seasonal strength of gasoline is picking up.

AgManager.Info

However, despite the increasing risk of gasoline picking up, which was definitely a feature of the Great Inflation of the 1980s, it's important to remember that Energy intensity has greatly reduced in the country since the bout with inflation four decades ago. This lower Energy intensity means that gasoline and Energy in general has become a smaller portion of the consumer wallet than it was back in Volcker's day. Record American Energy production also lessens the impact of foreign catalysts on domestic Energy consumption. This is of great consequence when mapping out how the resilient U.S. Consumer could be knocked out.

Ritholtz Wealth Management

One area that is problematic is that groceries and dining out has eclipsed wage gains, which is another reason why consumers may not feel flush despite aggregate economic growth being well above peers and forecasts. The negative perceptions of consumers can have a tendency to become self-fulfilling prophecies if they persist and fester.

Conclusion: Keynes for the Win

Much of the doom and gloom you are seeing in market commentary is bleeding over from political and ideological incentives. Monetarists are not keen to admit that the largest Keynesian economic intervention in modern history has resulted in a more resilient economy where gains are being more equally shared, but that data supports this assertion fully.

Department of Commerce

Government spending has increased significantly, which is often the bane of Monetarists, but one of the outcomes this has enabled is for American businesses and the economy to experience an incredible economic boom while simultaneously de-levering. This is an incredible feat for any economy, and it is one of the reasons we will be able to enjoy unprecedented economic prosperity during the new roaring 2020s, in this authors estimation.

Jay Powell signaled that the doves now firmly have the upper hand. Accommodative monetary policy is back on the menu. This paired with ample levels of dry powder suggest to me that the 2024 rally in stocks has much further to go. The Artificial Intelligence boom flourished in a high rate environment. Just imagine what is possible when rates are coming down.