Sylvamo Corporation Stock: Printing Value Through Growing Free Cash Flow

Mar. 21, 2024 5:31 PM ETSylvamo Corporation (SLVM) Stock
Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • We recap Sylvamo Corporation's latest quarterly results which beat expectations.
  • The company is delivering strong free cash flow, benefiting from a cost advantage within the global uncoated paper industry.
  • We believe shares remain undervalued even following what has been an impressive rally to start the year.
loading of paper operation

giocalde/iStock via Getty Images

Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE:SLVM) has been a big winner into 2024, with shares up more than 23% year-to-date, gaining momentum following its latest quarterly report.

The company was created as a spinoff from International Paper Company (

19.47K Followers

Dan Victor, CFA is President of Posto Asset Management LLC, a registered investment advisor based in Miami Beach, Florida. Recognized as the 2023 Seeking Alpha Market Prediction Contest winner, Dan forecasted the 24% rally in the S&P 500 to within 8 points. Dan brings 15 years of investment management experience across major financial institutions in research, strategy, and trading roles.

Dan also leads the investing group Conviction Dossier, where his focus is on helping investors get the big picture right and stay ahead of the curve. He shares model portfolios, and exclusive trade ideas to help investors make better decisions. The group also features an active chat room.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in SLVM over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

