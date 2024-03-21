giocalde/iStock via Getty Images

Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE:SLVM) has been a big winner into 2024, with shares up more than 23% year-to-date, gaining momentum following its latest quarterly report.

The company was created as a spinoff from International Paper Company (IP) back in 2021 and is now recognized as a global leader in uncoated paper products. Despite volatile macro conditions in recent years, the Sylvamo is proving successful in generating shareholder value through an effective financial strategy.

The attraction here is a sense that even with the latest rally, SLVM remains undervalued with an outlook for improving operating conditions going forward. We like Sylvamo Corporation stock based on the company's unique market position supported by overall solid fundamentals.

SLVM Earnings Recap

SLVM reported its Q4 earnings back in February with non-GAAP EPS of $1.16, which was $0.32 ahead of consensus. Similarly, revenue of $964 million, up 4% year-over-year, beat estimates by $57 million.

The context here for the results considers what were otherwise low expectations against a globally weak demand still attempting to normalize from pandemic disruptions. This quarter also included higher planned maintenance outages.

By this measure, even as adjusted EBITDA of $117 million was down from $170 million in Q4 2022, the bigger story was a 24% increase in free cash flow that reached $104 million. That includes the benefit of some cost savings efforts as well as synergies captured from the group's 2023 acquisition of a mill in Nymolla, Sweden.

Operationally, volumes and orders have been improving across the key regional segments, working to balance what had been some prior paper price reductions. Looking ahead, easing inflationary cost pressures on inputs while newly announced price hikes in Europe and Latin America are seen as lifting margins into 2024.

In terms of guidance, while not offering an official 2024 earnings target, a breakdown by management suggests higher free cash flow in the year ahead with flat Capex complemented by lower maintenance outages and fewer one-time costs compared to 2023.

For 2023, Sylvamo returned 43% of free cash flow to shareholders amounting to $127 million between the regular quarterly dividend, a special dividend announced last Q3, and $70 million in share repurchases.

For 2024, the company expects to return "at least 40%" of free cash flow to shareholders. The company has $150 million remaining under an existing buyback authorization. With a 2% forward dividend yield and expected buybacks, we calculate a total shareholder yield of around 4%.

The company ended the year with $280 million in cash and cash equivalents against $931 million in long-term debt. Notably, this debt level has declined from as high as $1.5 billion in 2021 at the time of the spinoff. Considering $607 million in adjusted EBITDA over the past year, we view the 1.2x net leverage ratio as a strong point in the company's investment profile.

What's Next For SLVM?

The core demand drivers for the uncoated freesheet (UFS) market include the number of school children, office work, commercial printing levels, and general urbanization.

While these factors are impacted by various seasonal factors and high-level macro trends, there is also the structural headwind of digitalization that has limited the growth in recent years.

As it relates to Sylvamo, the ability to consolidate its market position evident by ongoing sales growth while reducing structural costs and pushing pricing is where the company stands out.

One of its strengths is its large forestland in Brazil where it owns and manages around 90k hectares of wood, a capacity to supply upward of 85% of total needs by 2027. This is important, as that region represents a competitive advantage compared to competitors that need to source wood.

The other dynamic here is a recent appraisal suggesting the value of these Brazilian forestlands at around $1 billion, or approximately one-third of the company's current $3.3 billion enterprise valuation.

In other words, beyond the quarterly financials and underlying cash flow generating business, Sylvamo is backed by an intrinsic real estate value incremental to the global operation that includes multiple mills in the United States, Brazil, and Europe.

For this reason, we believe SLVM remains undervalued relative to "paper and pulp" peers along with related packaging names. SLVM trading at an EV to forward EBITDA multiple of 5.7x is well below an average close to 7.5x across names like International Paper Company (IP), WestRock Company (WRK), West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG), and Brazil's Suzano S.A. (SUZ).

That observation is also seen in the price-to-free cash flow multiple where SLVM is at a deep discount compared to IP and WRK closer to 18x. Acknowledging that each of these names is larger and more diversified into various segments, the argument we make is that Sylvamo is the value-pick of the group.

The takeaway here is that there are good reasons why shares of SLVM have trended higher over the last several months, currently within a few points of an all-time high.

Final Thoughts

We rate Sylvamo Corporation as a buy with a price target of $75 for the year ahead, representing an adjusted EBITDA multiple of 7x, at least converging toward the premium of its peer group.

The bullish case for SLVM is that demand can pick up as economic conditions remain resilient, with room for the company to exceed expectations by delivering stronger growth. A potential tailwind of lower interest rates can further add to the investment value of the stock.

On the downside, a scenario where economic conditions deteriorate would likely undermine the paper demand outlook and force a reassessment of the earnings trajectory. Monitoring points over the next few quarters include the evolution of the adjusted EBITDA margin, free cash flow, and sales trends by region.