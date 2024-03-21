Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
United Internet AG (UDIRF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 21, 2024
United Internet AG (OTCPK:UDIRF) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 21, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ralph Dommermuth - CEO
Markus Huhn - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Titus Krahn - Bank of America
Polo Tang - UBS Investment Research
Ben Rickett - New Street Research
Adam Fox-Rumley - HSBC
Usman Ghazi - Berenberg Bank

Unidentified Company Representative

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon. I would like to give you a warm welcome on behalf of 1&1, our CEO, Mr. Dommermuth; and our CFO, Mr. Huhn. The Board will continue to present the company development of 2023 to you within the scope of this investors' conference. They will tell you a bit more about the forecast for 2024 and some updates on the network expansion. Afterwards, as always, the Board is available to answer your questions. Thank you.

And now I'd like to hand over to Mr. Dommermuth.

Ralph Dommermuth

Thank you, Mr. Keil. Hello, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to today's conference.

I'll begin with the company development and then I'd go into a little more details on our biggest and most important investment into the 1&1 network. Mr. Huhn will then follow with the financial key figures.

You know our company we are dealing with broadband connections and with mobile Internet connections. We currently have 4.01 million broadband connections based on VDSL and FTTH. We produce it mostly with our sister company, 1&1 Versatel, using City Carriers or the Deutsche Telekom for the connection.

Besides that, we have 12.25 million mobile contracts, so customers. We have launched the first Open RAN in Europe, which is fully virtualized. We have a broad market coverage with a number of different brands. We have our primary brand, 1&1, and then of course our co-brands, GMX and WEB.DE with the co-brands, and then discount brands that we've taken over through acquisitions.

