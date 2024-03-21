Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.4K Followers

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript March 21, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ray Posadas - VP of IR and Market Intelligence
Michael Happe - President and CEO
Bryan Hughes - SVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Scott Stember - Roth-MKM
Tristan Thomas-Martin - BMO Capital markets
Craig Kennison - Baird
James Hardiman - Citi
Bret Jordan - Jefferies
Fred Wightman - Wolfe Research
Michael Swartz - Truist Securities
Joe Altobello - Raymond James
Brandon Rolle - DA Davidson
David Whiston - Morningstar

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Winnebago Industries Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the call over to Ray Posadas, Vice President of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence. You may begin.

Ray Posadas

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us to discuss our fiscal 2024 second quarter earnings results. This call is being broadcast live on our website at investor.wgo.net, and a replay of the call will be available on our website later today. The news release with our second quarter results was issued and posted to our website earlier this morning. Please note that beginning this quarter, we will be using an earnings slide deck that follows along with our prepared remarks. You may access the deck on the Investor Relations section of our website under quarterly results.

Turning to Slide 2, let me remind you that certain statements made during today's conference call regarding Winnebago Industries and its operations may be considered forward-looking statements under securities laws. The Company cautions you that forward looking statements involve a number

