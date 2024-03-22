Will Ragozzino/Getty Images Entertainment

Part of the reason a company like WWE (NYSE:TKO) succeeds is because of good storytelling. We know the action is scripted, the matches are pre-determined and the whole thing is over the top… but that’s the point. It’s showmanship on a high level and the WWE machine has always had success because it sells the showmanship inside and outside the ring.

The challenge for WWE and its investors is that we have often seen those storylines bleed into reality. Over the past few years we’ve seen that happen at a high level as founder and former CEO Vince McMahon has come under scrutiny for alleged actions that weren’t so far removed from things that mirror aspects of his on-air persona.

The situation came to a head earlier this year with McMahon leaving and his former partners and executive team now looking for stability.

Enter WrestleMania.

To those who don’t follow wrestling, WrestleMania is wrestling’s version of the Super Bowl. An annual event entering its 40th year where the company pulls out all the stops.

If wrestling had a season finale, this would be it.

For WWE and its new parent company leadership this year’s two-night edition (on April 6 and 7) also can’t come soon enough.

So what’s the situation like for WWE at the moment and what does it mean to its future for investors?

First as always, some background.

For years Vince McMahon ran WWE largely based on how he personally saw fit. Despite fans not always agreeing with his decisions, many would likely admit he was right more times than he was wrong. Names like Hulk Hogan, Steve Austin, Dwayne Johnson and John Cena wouldn’t be the icons they are today if it wasn’t for him.

All of them have transcended wrestling and fully crossed over to the mainstream. They're shiny beacons of success who always remember where they came from and like clockwork return “home” when called.

Usually that’s around this time – with Johnson already making his presence felt in a big way.

It's a welcome addition and distraction.

Johnson has become an “A-lister” among “A-listers” and his return to WWE programming (even if temporary) has helped the company attempt to recover from the scandals that have plagued its efforts in recent months.

McMahon has been hit with several accusations. McMahon has whole-heartedly denied all of them, but while even though at this point they are just that – accusations – it has led to a massive sea-change in the organization.

“This lawsuit is replete with lies, obscene made-up instances that never occurred, and a vindictive distortion of the truth. He will vigorously defend himself.” – Spokesperson for Vince McMahon

Making this more unique is that given aspects of McMahon the man and the myth (i.e., his on-air scripted persona) colliding, you don't see much impact on the product or its base. Nobody isn’t condoning the alleged behavior that the suits apparently brought forward, but it doesn’t seem to be hitting WWE’s customers as hard as an outsider hearing them for the first time. That’s also part of the reason why you haven’t seen fan drop-off and it doesn’t appear to be impacting the product at the moment.

However for the business itself and the company’s shareholders, the reaction is substantially different... largely because this is the second time the company has been in this situation in recent years.

You may remember a few years back, there was a first round of allegations against McMahon that led to him stepping down from the board and “retiring,” but retaining his majority ownership. In his absence, his son in law, Paul Levesque was elevated to a prominent role both on and off camera.

Let’s also be clear this also isn’t a typical case of nepotism.

Levesque earned this role.

He's a gifted wrestler/performer and savvy businessman in his own right – better known to fans as his character Triple H.

This is a man who has dedicated his entire life to the wrestling business and understands it probably better than only a handful of people. His ascension to the throne was welcomed by the fans and his colleagues. Here was a guy that saw how not to run a business and was actively looking to make real changes.

Yet McMahon stepping aside didn’t really last, as in the background he was already planning his next move, which was to sell the company. What many believe was that McMahon thought he could apparently sell the company to new ownership that would be loyal to him and re-install him as the head regardless of his supposed transgressions.

At one point it looked like Saudi Arabia leaders would purchase the company, but ultimately that never materialized and what happened was WWE merged with the UFC to become TKO. As planned McMahon came back into the fold, bolstered by allies – but then the other shoe dropped and more allegations against McMahon happened.

This time McMahon would step down and it looks like this time it's for good.

Lost in the scandal though is the fact that while McMahon’s final moves may have come from self-preservation, he did the shareholders a lot of favors. In some ways, he left the company in strong shape to rebound from the problems he caused.

For one, the creation of TKO was a smart move. It merges two massive power house companies (UFC and WWE) and also puts an impartial board behind them looking after their best interests.

It just makes sense for an industry player like Endeavor to oversee this type of sector. UFC and WWE straddle the line between sports and entertainment so you’d expect a company known for handling and guiding sports and entertainment businesses to be at the helm… which is especially useful when something goes wrong.

Case in point look at the UFC side of things as this week TKO paid out $335 million to settle suits brought by ex-fighters over wage suppression claims. This also was something that had been going on since 2014 and eventually consolidated in 2021, so TKO’s team knew prior to a deal this would have to be addressed.

For UFC to have its new owners around to help navigate this had to have been a help, as it will be for WWE going forward. It also ensures the continued survival of WWE and brings some needed stability to the company.

Additionally, McMahon’s original return also came about to help secure deals for WWE programming which were about to be up for renewal. Comcast (CMCSA), a longtime friend of WWE, knew the next round would get costly so it shifted from a deal airing the company’s flagship WWE Monday Night RAW to a deal airing it's also popular WWE Friday Night Smackdown. As a result, RAW went on the block and Netflix answered the call.

Netflix entering the ring is a big deal and it means the content getting a larger global footprint which is huge for investors. The problem is more that this is content that had always been free (via cable) and now will cost money – on top of what fans are already paying for Peacock’s WWE content.

I’m fascinated to see how fans react when the switchover happens next year, but the likely scenario is you’ll see a lot of groaning and no real action. For WWE/TKO it’s a calculated risk, but one they seem happy to take because the value proposition is so high.

So now between the TKO takeover, the Netflix deal and the elevation of Levesque we’ve seen the WWE brand go through a huge shift in a relatively short period of time. However, these are all moves that should ultimately be a benefit to the company and its shareholders.

We're also seeing former names like Johnson not just return but take an elevated role on the TKO board to help with the transition. That's also part of why Johnson will have such a prominent role at WrestleMania 40 – headlining one of the two nights of action.

WrestleMania is going to be a turning point for WWE and TKO. To borrow a term from a current WWE storyline, the hope is WrestleMania will “finish the story” and present a clear turning point. For fans it’s the moment they look forward to all year, but the company and its investors… it’s a much-needed reset.