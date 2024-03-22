Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

TKO Group: WWE Looking Toward WrestleMania To Make Defining Statement

Mar. 22, 2024 7:30 AM ETTKO Group Holdings, Inc. (TKO) Stock
The Entertainment Oracle profile picture
The Entertainment Oracle
3.75K Followers

Summary

  • WWE has always succeeded because of a mix of good storytelling and showmanship, but it's not uncommon for investors to have seen elements bleed over into reality.
  • One such area: Allegations against WWE architect and former CEO Vince McMahon, which eventually led to him leaving the company.
  • While the McMahon drama hasn’t impacted the product thus far, it has made a mess for its board, it’s new parent company and investors.
  • However, prior to his departure, McMahon helped navigate a number of moves that on the surface may have shored up the company’s long-term health.
  • WWE’s flagship event “WrestleMania” will soon mark its 40th anniversary, and a lot of people - including investors - are looking to this milestone as a fresh start.
First McMahon Million Dollar Mania Winners Announced

Will Ragozzino/Getty Images Entertainment

Part of the reason a company like WWE (NYSE:TKO) succeeds is because of good storytelling. We know the action is scripted, the matches are pre-determined and the whole thing is over the top… but that’s the point. It’s showmanship on a high level

This article was written by

The Entertainment Oracle profile picture
The Entertainment Oracle
3.75K Followers
A long time entertainment industry professional, I have worked with a number of top Hollywood studios and networks. With over a decade in the field I use my in-depth knowledge of film and television to inform potential investors about the viability of the many upcoming projects in the industry. Questions? E-mail me at TheEntertainmentOracle[at]gmail.com.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TKO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TKO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TKO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News