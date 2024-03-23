7 Stocks I'm Buying The Last Week Of March

mohd izzuan/iStock via Getty Images

To quote the pithy Abraham Lincoln,

Better to be silent and thought a fool than post your thoughts on the Internet and remove all doubt.

Is that how the quote goes? It's something along those lines.

Well, I don't claim to have ole Abe's wisdom, but I'd like to think my Internet verbosity is at least honest.

In that spirit, I recently penned "Sunbeams And Storm Clouds: Investing For Slow Growth, Disinflation, And Lower Rates," acknowledging the limits of my knowledge or macroeconomic predictive power. To quote another quotable figure, Ray Dalio, "He who lives by the crystal ball will eat shattered glass."

There are both storm clouds and sunbeams -- weakening and strengthening, growth and decline, challenges and opportunities -- present today. Forecasting whether the clouds will clear or close and usher in the storm (read: recession) is too difficult a call to make.

But I maintain the conviction that the economy is veering back toward the pre-COVID state of slow growth, disinflation, and low interest rates.

We are already past the hump of strong, post-COVID recovery-phase economic growth, and as I argued in "The Five Horsemen of Deflation Are Returning," structural forces in the economy favor a steady state of low inflation rather than high inflation -- even if that isn't showing up in the lagged CPI data yet.

That leaves interest rates, which have been stubbornly elevated relative to their pre-COVID levels.

A lot of people think that interest rates are structurally higher today because of government deficit spending and Treasury issuance. This seems intuitively true, but historically, there is no correlation between government debt issuance and either higher inflation or higher interest rates.

I went into depth on this topic in "The Fiscal Death Spiral Has No End In Sight."

(Sorry to sound like a Moroccan street vendor hawking my wares. If I don't do it, who will?)

Rather than Treasury issuance, what clearly seems to be holding interest rates up is the Federal Reserve. I think once: (1) the CPI continues its downward path; and (2) the market can see the whites in the eyes of rate cuts and the end of quantitative tightening (the Fed selling Treasury bonds and MBSs off their balance sheet), rates on the long end will come down, too.

Chartr

Already, the current Fed tightening cycle has become long in the tooth relative to past tightening cycles. If you omit the long pause in the first year of the 2015-2018 cycle (the Fed seemingly didn't want to hike during an election year), then the current tightening cycle has lasted about as long as every other one going back to the mid-80s.

The anticipation of coming Fed easing is palpable. The combination of that, lots of investable cash, and truly incredible advancements in artificial intelligence have caused investor sentiment to soar to around its highest level since the end of the GFC.

Hi Mount Research

High and widespread investor bullishness is not necessarily a "sell" signal. It's just also not the best "buy" signal. When investor sentiment is overwhelmingly bearish, it is almost always a good time to buy.

The interesting thing about the current environment is that investors seem to be highly bullish about a relatively small (but admittedly important) group of stocks.

Over the last few years, fund flows into technology stocks such as those in the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) or SPDR Technology ETF (XLK) have measured in the billions of dollars, while there have been billions of dollars in fund outflows from defensives and non-tech cyclicals.

Goldman Sachs

It's unfortunate, because I love the defensive sectors. High-quality, defensive, dividend-paying stocks are my wheelhouse. Defensive dividend payers rarely ever outperform, at least not for long periods of time, but this degree of underperformance is striking.

This stark disparity in performance has led many to make comparisons between today and the 2000 dot-com bubble.

Daily Chartbook

Yours truly also got in on this now-versus-then conversation with "The Best Of Times And The Worst Of Times: A Tale Of Two Stock Markets." (I can't stop the self-marketing attempts. It's a problem.)

In that article, I explored the dichotomy at play between the metrics seemingly showing strong similarities with the dot-com bubble and others showing significant differences.

Let's add to the debate. Here's a chart showing the index weighting of high momentum stocks, which recently reached all-time highs -- higher than the dot-com bubble, higher than the post-COVID mania, higher than the Nifty 50 era, or even higher than 1929 prior to the crash that ushered in the Great Depression.

Daily Chartbook

Scary, right?

But then again, you can't ignore the fact that the the biggest winners in the stock market today have real earnings and astonishing earnings growth right now -- not far in the future.

The median forward P/E ratio of the biggies (you know which ones) is nowhere near as high as during the dot-com bubble or post-COVID mania.

Goldman Sachs

Not to mention the fact that the S&P 500's (SP500) P/E ratio is also well below peak levels.

But but but! There's also the Shiller P/E ratio! This metric shows the inflation- and cyclically-adjusted P/E ratio, using the average of the past 10 years of earnings. It may not be at all-time highs, but Professor Shiller's ratio shows the market shooting back up to its third-highest level ever.

Multpl

Confused? Me too.

The market is clearly pricing in continued impressive growth from the tech biggies like Nvidia (NVDA), which has enjoyed revenue growth over 200% and EPS growth of 500% over the last year. Will that continue? Can it?

I think it can for at least a little while longer. But at some point, I have to assume that the market will demand to see the buyers of these expensive, cutting-edge semiconductors show us how transformative (and profitable!) AI will be in order to justify current valuations.

Admittedly, I am a stranger in a strange land talking about all this newfangled technology.

That's why my focus remains squarely on my wheelhouse of real estate, which is arguably the cheapest sector of the stock market right now.

Cohen & Steers

As of the end of 2023, REITs are about as cheap relative to the SPY as they were during the GFC in 2008-2009.

Year-to-date, that valuation spread has only grown wider as the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) has slid ~3% while the broader market has surged 10%.

Data by YCharts

But the Fed remains firm about starting the rate-cutting cycle this year, with three cuts on the docket. Disinflation continues and will continue for at least another year or so, barring some unforeseen shock. And the combination of these two factors should likewise result in falling interest rates.

I believe this to be a strong setup for REITs to enjoy a nice rebound in the balance of 2024.

Thus, that's where the majority of my stock-buying is happening right now.

7 Stocks I'm Buying This Week

1. Agree Realty (ADC)

At a dividend yield of 5.3%, I'm so bullish on ADC, it hurts.

I've pitched ADC a million times, but the gist is that:

It's a net lease REIT that owns the highest quality publicly traded freestanding retail portfolio in the nation.

The highly shareholder-friendly management team are unflinching in their devotion to quality on both sides of the balance sheet -- assets and debt.

There are almost no debt maturities until 2028.

Dollar Tree (DLTR) closing 1/8th of its Family Dollar stores isn't a problem for ADC, despite the REIT owning a number of FD stores. The locations are good, and the rent is below-market.

ADC opportunistically raised some equity capital at the end of 2023 that they are now accretively deploying into investments, so AFFO per share growth should be at least 3-4% this year, which will likely represent the low point in bottom-line growth for the foreseeable future.

The monthly dividend now yields about the same as what you can get from a money market fund. The difference is, ADC's dividend is only going to grow, whereas a MMF's payout is going to decline as soon as the Fed starts cutting rates.

One final point: Year-to-date, there has been about $4.2 million in open-market insider buying from across the spectrum of insiders: the President & CEO, the founder & Executive Chairman, the Chief Accounting Officer, and a director. Insiders have been buying tons of shares on the way down, and so have I (although "tons" means something different for me than it does for them).

2. Bar Harbor Bank (BHB)

Everyone hates regional banks right now. Fed Chairman Powell signaled his nonchalance about more small banks failing, a comment that many regional bank stocks seemed to take personally.

But BHB is a very high-quality bank. Yes, it's got plenty of commercial real estate loans, including for office properties. But its CRE segment has continued to see declining non-performance ratios, according to the 2023 10-K. Moreover, 93% of CRE loans are "pass-rated" (highly likely to be paid back without issues) and 86% of office loans are pass-rated.

And while its cost of deposits increased, the bank did not see deposit outflows like many other regional banks. Total deposits increased 3% YoY, the same rate of growth as its loan book.

BHB pays a nice 4.4%-yielding dividend that has been increased for 20 consecutive years and enjoys a low payout ratio of about 40%.

3. Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN, CWEN.A)

CWEN is an independent power producer that primarily owns utility-scale renewable energy assets like wind farms, solar arrays, and battery storage facilities. Its parent company and sponsor, Clearway Energy Group, is co-owned by Global Infrastructure Partners and TotalEnergies (TTE), which means the company has some impressive backing.

Even so, like virtually all other renewables businesses, CWEN is highly sensitive to interest rates, especially the higher rates go. Notice how correlated CWEN's dividend yield is to the 10-year Treasury rate:

Data by YCharts

CWEN was fortunate to have sold its thermal energy assets in 2022, raising years' worth of funds with which to accretively reinvest, eliminating the need to raise equity capital for at least another few years.

By the time CWEN needs to issue equity for growth again, I believe interest rates will be lower and CWEN's stock price will be higher. That makes today's price a compelling buying opportunity, in my opinion.

4. InvenTrust Properties (IVT)

IVT owns grocery-anchored shopping centers, which are enjoying quite a fundamental resurgence right now. Ever since the GFC, there has been extremely little supply growth in the multitenant retail space.

IVT February Presentation

From 2024 through 2028, there is likewise projected to be very little new supply of shopping centers built. In most cases, rent rates would have to rise quite a bit to justify the cost of building new centers. And rent rates are in fact rising.

IVT's occupancy is over 96%, and its leasing spreads (lease-over-lease rent growth) rose steadily over the course of 2023. In Q4 2023, new leases enjoyed rent growth of 33.9%, while blended (new and renewal) leases saw rent rates grow 13.9%. This spectacular rent growth translated into peer-leading same-property NOI growth of 4.9% in 2023.

That is phenomenal organic growth for a sleepy, grocery-anchored shopping center REIT!

IVT currently trades at a price/core FFO multiple of a little over 15x based on 2023 numbers or a little under 15x based on 2024 guidance. Compare that to Regency Centers (REG), valued at ~15.4x their equivalent metric. This despite IVT having a higher concentration in the Sunbelt as well as a higher share of grocery-anchored centers in its portfolio while carrying about the same level of leverage as REG.

IVT's dividend yield of 3.6% is lower than REG's 4.4%, but IVT's payout ratio of ~55% is likewise lower than REG's ~68%.

I only own one shopping center REIT. IVT is the cream of the crop, in my opinion.

5. Rexford Industrial (REXR)

REXR owns infill industrial properties exclusively in Southern California, including Los Angeles, Orange County, and San Diego. This is the largest and also the most supply-constrained industrial market in the nation -- with nosebleed rent rates to prove it.

Right now, I think REXR's stock price has been struggling for a few reasons.

First, some people seem to think that REXR's portfolio is highly dependent on growth in throughput at SoCal's major ports. It isn't. REXR's portfolio is far more geared toward the local LA and San Diego markets than inbound imports flowing through the ports. It's true that Port of Los Angeles throughput in terms of cargo tonnage and container volume has declined over the last few years, but that isn't what's weighing on REXR fundamentally.

Second, Southern California industrial has suffered a slowdown recently as some new supply gets delivered while tenants are pulling back on leasing demand. Hence the sharp decline in net absorption in 2023 and early 2024.

CoStar

But notice that LA's industrial vacancy rate is still lower than the national average and expected to remain so. In fact, vacancy seems to be peaking right about now at about 5% in LA, while REXR's vacancy rate as of year-end 2023 is 2.2%.

This year is expected to be a stabilizing/recovery year for SoCal industrial real estate before turning back to net absorption increasing again (while net industrial supply declines) in 2025.

That's why, on the Q4 2023 conference call, co-CEO Michael Frankel estimated that 2025-2026 FFO per share growth should be in the range of 14-17% per year.

REXR's portfolio and low-leveraged balance sheet exude quality. I'm taking this temporary pause in double-digit growth to accumulate shares as fast as I can.

6. VICI Properties (VICI)

VICI, the "landlord of Las Vegas" as I like to call it, owns the real estate of many of the iconic casino resorts on the Las Vegas strip such as Caesar's Palace, the Venetian, MGM Grand, the Luxor, and others.

VICI recently issued bonds sufficient to repay all of its maturing debt in 2024 at interest rates that only barely increase its interest costs, so I frankly have no idea why VICI has sold off YTD.

The REIT's properties are iconic and irreplaceable, its investment grade balance sheet is strong, portfolio growth opportunities are relatively abundant, roughly half of rents this year have CPI-based escalations, and consumers the world over are exhibiting a hunger for travel and experiences that will benefit VICI's tenants in the years ahead.

VICI's 5.7% dividend yield and ~75% payout ratio make for an appealing income proposition, while its growth should provide similarly solid total returns going forward as well.

7. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (VTMX)

Unless you've been living in a WiFi-less RV out in the Sonora Desert, you've probably heard about the nearshoring trend. In the last few years, Mexico overtook China as the largest source of goods imported into the U.S.

Data by YCharts

Of course, manufactured goods inevitably have to sit in a warehouse somewhere in Mexico before they're transported across the border into the U.S.

That's where VTMX comes in. The Mexican REIT (listed on the NYSE) is an internally managed landlord/developer of Class A industrial-logistics properties in the fastest growing manufacturing hubs and trade corridors in Mexico.

The "internally managed" part is important, because foreign REITs often have conflicted management structures that do not create shareholder value. VTMX is different. It's a second-generation family business, led by CEO Lorenzo Berho. The Berho family own a decent chunk of stock, and three members of the founding family sit on the board of directors.

It is in management's interest to generate FFO per share growth, not just to milk the portfolio for fees. For example, in 2023, VTMX produced FFO per share growth of 11.6% for the full year. In 2024, management has guided for another 20% growth in FFO per share.

The vast majority of VTMX's leases are both USD-denominated and inflation-protected through CPI-based rent escalations. Plus, with a loan-to-value of 24% and net debt to EBITDA of 2.4x, VTMX's balance sheet is truly pristine.

With a target 2024 FFO per share of $2.00, VTMX currently trades at an FFO multiple of about 18.8x, significantly cheaper than American peers like Prologis (PLD) and EastGroup Properties (EGP), both sporting forward FFO multiples well into the 20s.

The yield is pretty low right now at about 1.9%, but given VTMX's rapid growth, the dividend growth should be in the double-digits for years into the future.