Enel SpA (ENLAY) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 21, 2024
Enel SpA (OTCPK:ENLAY) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 21, 2024 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Monica Girardi - Investor Relations
Flavio Cattaneo - Chief Executive Officer
Stefano De Angelis - Chief Financial Officer

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Enel Full Year 2023 Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Monica Girardi. Please go ahead.

Monica Girardi

Thank you. Good evening to all the people connected. Welcome to the full year 2023 results presentation, which will be hosted by Enel CEO, Flavio Cattaneo; and the CFO, Stefano De Angelis. Following the presentation, we will have the usual Q&A session. We ask those connected to the webcast to send questions only via e-mail at investor.relations@enel.com. Before we start, let me remind you that media is listening to both the presentation and the Q&A. Thank you. And now, let me hand over to the CEO.

Flavio Cattaneo

Sorry, I started, but the phone – thank you. Thank you. Sorry for this delay. Thank you, Monica. And welcome to everybody. Group delivery in 2023 was strong. All the targets revised upwards in November ‘23 were met. Financials are up, double digit year-on-year, and we recorded an outstanding improvement of cash generation with FFO up more than 60%. The positive evolution of regulatory frameworks that I will delay later confirms the potential value creation of our capital allocation and provide support to the ‘24-’26 plan delivery.

On the M&A side, as promised, we are close to complete the disposal plan announced with around 90% of the target already addressed. Lastly, in light of the strong results achieved, we’ll propose to the next AGM a dividend per share of €0.43. Let’s now have a look at ‘23 delivery on the next slide.

