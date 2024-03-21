Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
DocMorris AG (ZRSEF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 21, 2024 5:25 PM ETDocMorris AG (ZRSEF) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.4K Followers

DocMorris AG (OTCPK:ZRSEF) Q4 2023 Results Conference Call March 21, 2024 6:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Walter Hess - CEO
Marcel Ziwica - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Sebastian Vogel - UBS
Urs Kunz - Research Partners
Milan Koch - Deutsche Bank
Michael Heider - Warburg Research

Walter Hess

Yes. Thank you very much. Good morning, and welcome everybody to today's conference call. It is an exceptional call today as it is the first time in this round that the electronic prescription in Germany is reality. With me today is Marcel, our CFO.

We will start the call with a business upgrade and its impact on the evolution of the DocMorris digital health ecosystem followed by our full year results and the outlook on our business year this year. Afterwards, as always, we are looking forward to answering your questions.

Let's begin with the key messages as shown on Slide #4. First of all, we can confirm that we are back to growth and achieved the full year outlook with an increase of the revenue of 14% in Q4 '23 versus '22, and growth of our active customer base. Overall, we improved our adjusted EBITDA by CHF 51 million in 2023, by achieving our milestones in H2, such as streamlining our organizational structure, including the corporate structure, further enhancing our logistics and marketing performance and generally reducing costs. The most important and most exciting development is that the eScript has been launched mandatorily in January and in no time became the new standard in Germany. We started successfully with eRx.

First indications of market shares are promising. Next-day delivery of eRx orders is working very well, and the stability and scalability of our processes and systems are confirmed. Everybody was waiting for the release of the so-called CardLink solution. I'm really happy to confirm today

