Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

British American Tobacco: Undervalued With Bearish Assumptions, 10% Dividend

Ahoy Alpha profile picture
Ahoy Alpha
87 Followers

Summary

  • British American Tobacco (BTI) is the largest tobacco company in the world, with a large moat, making it difficult for new tobacco brands to enter the market.
  • Despite declining smoking trends, BTI remains profitable and offers a high dividend yield of 10%, making it an attractive investment option.
  • Buybacks can unlock short-term value, and a successful transition towards smokeless products can lead to multiple expansions.

Tobacco Giant Reynolds American In Talks To Purchase Lorillard, Maker Of Newport Cigarettes

Justin Sullivan

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) (BATS) is the largest tobacco company in the world by revenue followed by Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) and Altria Group, Inc. (MO). The company has

This article was written by

Ahoy Alpha profile picture
Ahoy Alpha
87 Followers
I am a value investor looking for great businesses at attractive prices.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BTI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BTI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BTI
--
BTAFF
--
BATMF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News