Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Relmada Therapeutics: Run Up Into Results May Resume Following This Drop

Biotech Beast profile picture
Biotech Beast
7.58K Followers

Summary

  • RLMD plans to report results from the phase 3 Reliance II study of REL-1017, as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder, in H2 2024.
  • The current timeline for completion of enrolment in Reliance II may suggest a slight slippage, but my position on the potential for a run up is unchanged.
  • RLMD notes it has cash to complete its current studies Reliance II and Relight, as well as a phase 1 study of modified release psilocybin.

Stock market analyst

PonyWang/E+ via Getty Images

With full-year 2023 earnings, Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) has announced it intends to report results from the phase 3 Reliance II study of REL-1017, as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder, in H2'2024. I haven't

This article was written by

Biotech Beast profile picture
Biotech Beast
7.58K Followers
Scientist and trader of biotech stock. Focus on trading around events such as trial results and NDA/BLA approvals. Also covering companies in industries regulated by the FDA. Articles present my opinion on stocks, but don't constitute investment advice.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in RLMD over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I'm not long RLMD currently, but may gain exposure via stock or options in the next 72 hours, or indeed after that.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About RLMD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RLMD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RLMD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News