With full-year 2023 earnings, Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) has announced it intends to report results from the phase 3 Reliance II study of REL-1017, as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder, in H2'2024. I haven't written about RLMD since September 2023, when I noted a run up into phase 3 results was possible and could be enhanced by a possible interim readout, rating it a strong buy. In this article I take a look at recent updates and price action, to consider what the stock might do next.

Run up into Reliance II results?

RLMD is up about 20% since my previous article, but it isn't clear how much of that is simply due to a rally in biotech, with RLMD representing a more volatile name.

Data by YCharts

Notably, the drop came with a previous corporate update on January 4, which noted Reliance II was ~50% enrolled, and thanked outgoing Chief Medical Officer, Cedric O'Gorman. Perhaps it was the update of Reliance II being only 50% enrolled that wasn't well received, or the exit of the CMO, who had been key to the redesign of Reliance II and the design of Relight. It is hard to say what caused the drop in the stock, but with regards to the former, even if Reliance II was only 50% enrolled, the company still noted it expected to complete enrollment in H1'24.

As for the exit of the CMO, some might say it is strange he did not want to see out the readout from the studies, but others might suggest it was already job done in terms of the redesign. I don't think speculation there will help form a strong thesis either way, but I have previously opined that RLMD's analysis of the failed Reliance I study does provide some pretty good excuses and supportive analysis for why Reliance I failed. For example, enrollment of patients unverifiable sources (saw an ad, social media etc) depression could influence a trial result. Indeed RLMD's subgroup analysis of Reliance I shows that looking at the group of patients from verifiable sources (past patient at site, current patients etc) shows a benefit of REL-1017 on depression.

Analysis of patients from verifiable and unverifiable sources in Reliance I. (RLMD Corporate Presentation, November 2023.)

With full-year 2023 earnings on March 19, RLMD notes that results from Reliance II are expected in H2'24. This might explain the drop seen in the name, as of the time of writing, as rather than confirming enrollment in Reliance II would complete in H1'24, which is what RLMD said in January with its corporate update, RLMD now simply says results would come in H2'24. Indeed RLMD's March 19 earnings call noted a mid-year timeline for completion of enrollment.

Based on our current projection, we expect the enrollment into RELIANCE II, to be completed in mid-2024. Sergio Traversa, CEO of RLMD, earnings call, March 19, 2024.

Such a slippage in timeline, from H1'24 to mid-2024, may have provided the ideal pullback in RLMD for those looking to enter and gain exposure to the run up and perhaps results.

As for Relight, the company still reports that it plans to complete enrolment by year-end 2024, which is consistent

Modified Release Psilocybin

With regards to modified release psilocybin, RLMD will be getting underway with clinical work in 2024. I think what the market will want to see is a good gap between a dose which has a desired effect, perhaps on appetite, blood glucose or lipids, and any psychoactive effect. If the drug can be dosed many fold below a dose which has a psychoactive effect, and still benefit metabolic parameters, then the idea that RLMD might have something of value is plausible.

Overview of preclinical findings with modified release psilocybin. (RLMD Corporate Presentation, November 2023.)

An interesting possibility is that modified release psilocybin could preserve muscle mass, which is a problem with glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists like semaglutide (Wegovy, Ozempic) which are used to treat diabetes and obesity. If RLMD has something that can be used, even during the initial months of therapy with a GLP-1 receptor agonist, to reduce the loss of muscle mass, and perhaps enhance weight loss, then that would be quite valuable.

RLMD plans to initiate a single ascending dose study of modified release psilocybin in H1'24. That study will enroll obese subjects but it will be hard to glean too much from that on weight loss or appetite, given the single dose design. RLMD notes that a phase 2a study will follow however, with the result in H1'25, and so we might be less than 12 months away from something tangible in terms of indications of efficacy with modified release psilocybin.

Financial Overview

RLMD finished 2023 with cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $96.3M. G&A expenses were $12.1M in Q4'23 and R&D expenses were $14.8M in the same quarter. Net loss was $25.2M for Q4'23 and net cash used in operating activities was $10.3M in Q4'23. At that rate RLMD would have cash for over nine quarters, but as enrollment of Reliance II and Relight increases, and studies with psilocybin get underway, the rate of cash burn should increase. In any case, in the short term RLMD has enough cash, indeed the company notes it is funded to reach a readout from Reliance II, the phase 1 study of modified release psilocybin, and Relight.

As of March 15, there were 30,174,202 shares of RLMD's common stock outstanding, giving the company a market cap of $137.0M ($4.54 per share). There were also 17,416,192 options outstanding and expected to vest as of December 31, 2023, with a weighted average exercise price of $12.99 per share, although only ~7.2M were exercisable as of that date. Further, there were 2,381,366 warrants outstanding as of December 31, 2023, with a weighted average exercise price of $20.02, ~2.2M were exercisable as of that date.

Conclusions, rating and risks

RLMD may have dipped with full-year 2023 earnings due to possible slippage in the timeline of enrollment for Reliance II. I think this provides a potential buying opportunity, as the previous dip in January ending up being bought, albeit in an accommodative biotech market. Further, I remain bullish on RLMD's odds of success with Reliance II and Relight, and particularly on the potential for a continued run up into results. I rate RLMD a strong buy.

The risks of any long in RLMD are several fold, a few of which I'll mention here. Firstly, if an interim analysis provides a readout that leads to RLMD stopping the study, the stock could fall. It is possible an interim has already passed. RLMD's earnings call notes Reliance II will include about 80-90 patients enrolled prior to major amendments to enrollment, perhaps if Reliance II was 50% enrolled in January, that means there were 150 patients in the study, 80-90 of whom were from the pre-amendment period. If the pre-amendment patients provide less than ideal data, then an interim could fail to declare early success because of that. Whether or not RLMD would stop the study when it is well aware of the potential issues with the data provided by those patients, is another question.

Further, if RLMD's expenses tick up too much with further enrolment of its studies, including the initiation of phase 1 work with psilocybin, the stock could fall. The market might be concerned about RLMD's ability to make it to the end of Relight, for example. Or the market could become more concerned about RLMD issuing shares to raise cash.

Lastly, RLMD might issue shares now, or soon, to take advantage of any run up, just to make sure it has cash for its studies. It's hard to predict how the stock would respond to that, perhaps a small raise at prices near the market price would be tolerated. However, more intense dilution, especially at discounted prices, would likely cause the stock to fall.