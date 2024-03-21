Luisrojasstock/iStock via Getty Images

Zealand Pharma (OTCPK:ZLDPF) is an under-the-radar biotech company that has established a well-defined pipeline. It has a drug by the name of survodutide [formerly known as BI456906] that it co-invented with another big pharma by the name of Boehringer Ingelheim. This drug is an important one to watch, because Zealand along with its partner, just reported positive results from a phase 2 study using survodutide, to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis [NASH]. Now, it is referred to as MASH or metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis. How can investors benefit from this release of data, and from taking a look at investing in this particular biotech? Well, that's because the company stated in its press release that it intends to release the full data set from this phase 2 study in the coming months at an upcoming medical conference.

I believe that the release of such a full data set might cause the stock to trade higher for starters. Plus, it would build upon the fact that a dual GCGR/GLP-1R agonist has a greater reach in treating patients with MASH. That is, the phase 2 study targeted a larger pool of MASH patients, as I will note below. More importantly, the ability to go after this indication is just the beginning. Survodutide is also being explored in five other phase 3 studies targeting patients with obesity. If that isn't enough to take a look at this company, it even has several other shots on goal in its pipeline, targeting the obesity space. These include Dapiglutide in phase 2 testing for this patient population and then early-stage testing for ZP6590 and Petrelintide respectively.

Survodutide For The Treatment Of Patients With Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis

One of the main items I want to go over in Zealand Pharma's pipeline would be the use of survodutide for the treatment of patients with Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis [MASH]. This disorder is characterized by the liver being inflamed, due to excessive fat being present. A problem is that such inflammation can lead to some damage to the liver or metabolic functioning of a patient. If left untreated, it is quite possible that excessive scarring formation could come about, which would then transition it to being liver cirrhosis. The global non-alcoholic steatohepatitis [NASH] market size is expected to grow to $14.53 billion in 2028. This is a very large market opportunity, but as I will state below, there is a lot of competition in this space. In order to see if survodutide has a shot at being able to treat MASH patients, it recruited a total of 295 of them, and randomized them into three different dosing groups or a placebo as follows:

2.4 mg of survodutide

4.8 mg of survodutide

6.0 mg of survodutide

Placebo

Such patients received once-weekly subcutaneous doses of survodutide for a total of 48 weeks. It was announced that the phase 2 study, using this drug to treat MASH patients, had met its primary endpoint of the percentage of patients who achieved a histological improvement of NASH [NAS reduction of 2 or more points] after 48 weeks of treatment. That is, 83% of adults given survodutide achieved a statistically significant improvement in MASH, versus only 18.2% of patients who received placebo. The difference between survodutide and placebo was statistically significant, with respect to this primary endpoint, with a p-value of p<0.0001. The trial met all of the secondary endpoints that were deployed for this mid-stage study as well, which was a focus on fibrosis improvement.

How can investors benefit from the fact that this data has been released? Well, that's because this was just a glimpse of the data that was released from this phase 2 study. The goal for Zealand Pharma and its partner Boehringer Ingelheim is to release a fuller data set at an upcoming medical conference in the 1st half of 2024. The full data set should give a clearer picture for investors who remained on the sidelines, after the initial data release. The thing is that, Zealand Pharma wasn't the only one who developed this drug. As a matter of fact, it was co-invented by both Zealand Pharma and Boehringer Ingelheim. Under the terms of such an agreement, Boehringer is the one that is responsible for funding all activities, for instance, dealing with the development and commercialization of survodutide. On the other hand, Zealand would just be heading to receive certain milestone payments, high-single to low-double digit royalties on net sales produced.

Potential Competitors In The MASH And Obesity Treatment Space

The thing is that, there has been some good data achieved for Zealand Pharma and its partner Boehringer Ingelheim, with the use of survodutide for the treatment of patients with MASH. However, it is going to have to go against a lot of competitors in this space, and thus, it will need to see if its drug can be differentiated from the rest. One such competitor would be Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL), which just this month, received Accelerated Approval for its MASH drug known as resmetirom [marketed as Rezdiffra], in conjunction with diet and exercise for the treatment of adults with noncirrhotic MASH, with moderate to advanced liver fibrosis. That is, such patients who have stage F2 to F3 fibrosis in particular. This was a monumental win for Madrigal as it was the first biotech to win approval for this patient population. There is another biotech that uses a drug known as VK2809 with a similar mechanism of action to target these MASH patients, and that uses the thyroid hormone receptor [THR] beta pathway. This company is known as Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) and it is gearing up to report histology results from its phase 2b VOYAGE study, using VK2809 for the treatment of patients with MASH, and fibrosis in the 1st half of 2024. Other competitors in the MASH space that have done well are 89bio (ETNB) and Akero Therapeutics (AKRO), with their drugs pegozafermin and efruxifermin respectively.

The thing is that Zealand Pharma does not only have to navigate through the MASH space with its drug survodutide, but also for the treatment of patients with obesity. The thing is that, there is a cross between these two indications. How so? Well, that's because some of the drugs approved now for obesity, like Zepbound from Eli Lilly (LLY), have dual mechanisms of action. For instance, this particular obesity drug from this big pharma is a dual GIP/GLP-1 agonist drug. The GLP-1 portion of the drug is what allows the patient to think they are full for weight reduction, while the GIP agonism is responsible for lipid metabolism and fat deposition. Thus, dual agonist drugs such as this may not only be effective for weight loss, but could also be good for treating patients with MASH. For example, Eli Lilly reported positive results from its phase 2 study targeting this patient population, and reported that 73.9% of patients achieved MASH clearance. Viking Therapeutics has a GLP-1/GIP agonist drug it is working on advancing in phase 2 testing, known as VK2735. It is being developed as both an oral and subcutaneous drug for the treatment of this patient population. One major thing to note is that, while weight loss drugs seem to be effective in terms of lipid metabolism and weight loss, there is one thing they don't do effectively well, which is to treat fibrosis that occurs as a result of MASH.

Thus, this is where Madrigal, Viking Therapeutics and Zealand Pharma/Boehringer Ingelheim might win, and that's with their drugs doing well against the fibrosis component of the disease. That is what both Zealand and its partner touted with the release of data, in that they saw a great emphasis on fibrotic improvement. This remains to be seen with the full release of data in the 1st half of 2024 at a medical conference from the phase 2 study using survodutide. But the good news is that, its mechanism of action is differentiated. The drug still has the GLP-1 receptor component responsible for allowing a patient to think they are full, so that they can lose weight, but there is a glucagon component in survodutide. The glucagon component or GCG receptor [GCGR] in the liver is responsible for mitochondrial turnover and lipid fat reduction. This other component is thought to be involved in reducing the liver fibrosis that occurs as a result of this disease. Where survodutide for MASH/Obesity may have an edge is, in terms of other added functions. For instance, Zealand notes that a lot of GLP-1 drugs have significant gastrointestinal [GI] side effects. It believes that it has designed its drug in a way to counteract the side effects seen with these types of drugs. Plus, to target MASH patients who have comorbidities as well.

Financials

Zealand Pharma had $597,289,640 in cash for the year ending December 31st of 2023. However, it is important to note that all of this cash on hand includes the undrawn committed RCF, an EIB loan facility [Tranche A, B and C] and a January 2024 private placement of $211,289,500 as well. Suffice it to say, the cash on hand is enough to be able to fund its operations for an extended period of time. Why is that? That's because it states that it has enough cash on hand to be able to fund itself into 2027. The fact that it has several financial instruments in place to tap into if it needs to, plus the cash projection it has laid out, leads me to believe that there is no risk of near-term dilution.

Risks To Business

The first risk to consider would be with respect to the advancement of survodutide for the treatment of patients with MASH from the phase 2 study that was just released. The company noted that the primary endpoint was met with statistical significance, plus that the secondary endpoints were achieved as well. However, there is going to be the release of full data from this mid-stage study using this drug to treat this patient population at an upcoming medical conference in the 1st half of 2024. The emphasis on this data release is going to be whether or not this drug was able to have a significant impact on reducing fibrosis for these MASH patients. If this is not achieved, then the stock market could view this finding in a negative manner, and thus the stock price could decrease as a result of this.

A second risk to consider would be with respect to the use of survodutide for the treatment of patients with obesity. The use of this drug has already been advanced in a phase 3 study program treating this indication. The name of this program is known as SYNCHRONIZE, and is already in the process of having five phase 3 studies explored for it. The first three phase 3 studies being done as part of this program are:

SYNCHRONIZE-1

SYNCHRONIZE -2

SYNCHRONIZE-CVOT

Then, there are two other late-stage studies using survodutide for the treatment of patients with obesity in specific countries. These are SYNCHRONIZE-JP for patients in Japan and then SYNCRHONIZE-CN for patients in China. Even though this dual GCGR-/GLP-1R agonist drug has proven to be effective in being able to treat patients with MASH and obesity in a phase 2 study, there is no assurance that it will be able to achieve a similar or superior outcome in the ongoing phase 3 SYNCHRONIZE study program.

A third risk to consider would be with several of the other obesity drugs being explored in the pipeline. These other drugs being explored for this indication are: ZP6590 [GIP receptor agonist], Petrelintide [amylin analog], and Dapiglutide [GLP-1R/GLP-2R dual agonist]. These other candidates are in early-stage clinical testing and there is no assurance that any of these drugs will make it to late-stage clinical testing, or that any of them will be ultimately approved. On the flipside, this is where Zealand Pharma might be able to do something quite profound to reduce such a risk. What is that? Well, that's because it can advance two clinical candidates with combinations. Both Amylin and ZP5690 are being advanced for monotherapy at first, but are capable enough of being added to other obesity drugs like GLP-1R drugs. For example, ZP5690 as a GIPR drug can reduce nausea/other unwanted side effects for safety, and increase insulin secretion for improved efficacy. Viking Therapeutics has already shown efficacy in treating obesity using such a combination. VK2735 is a GIPR/GLP-1R drug, which showed that such a combination could significantly reduce weight for these patients.

The fourth and final risk to consider would be with respect to the advancement of two other candidates in the pipeline, which have nothing to do with MASH or obesity. These other advancements are Dasiglucagon for congenital hyperinsulinism, and Glepaglutide for short-bowel syndrome. Both of these drugs are expected to have U.S. marketing approval for their respective target indications in 2024. If FDA approvals are given for one or both of these candidates, that would be a big deal for Zealand Pharma moving forward in the biotech space. The risk here is that, there is no guarantee that the U.S. regulatory agency will approve one or both of these drugs. If such approvals are not given, then that would be viewed highly negatively by the market. In which case, these milestones not being met could cause the stock price to trade lower as a result.

Conclusion

The final conclusion is that Zealand Pharma is a good speculative biotech play to look into. I state this, because it has several shots on target in its pipeline targeting the obesity space. These drugs are survodutide, ZP6590, Petrelintide and Dapiglutide. All of these have a chance to do well for treating patients with obesity, but as I noted above, it is not going to be easy to navigate through several of the competitors in this space. The one drug to particularly keep an eye on, would be survodutide and that is because it holds the potential to be used for both the treatment of patients with MASH and obesity. The global obesity market could reach $77 billion in 2030.

However, this biotech is not just purely relying on the advancement of drugs to only target the obesity space. It has already been able to advance other drugs in the pipeline, which are for the treatment of rare disorders. One drug is known as Dasiglucagon, for the treatment of patients with congenital hyperinsulinism and the other is known as Glepaglutide for the treatment of patients with short-bowel syndrome. Both of these drugs have potential approvals for these indications this year, and these are other positive aspects to consider, with respect to Zealand Pharma's pipeline.

