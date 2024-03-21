luza studios

Introduction

I wanted to revisit Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) to see how it has performed over the last year. Since my first Buy article on the company was published just half a year ago, the share price skyrocketed and is sitting at around 230% gain against S&P500's (SPY) 17%, so if you got in when I recommended, congratulations on fat gains! In the article, I argued that the company is going to perform very well in terms of capturing the AI hype of the server segment, incorporating the top AI players like NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD). I expected decent revenue growth going forward, but I didn't expect it to explode into triple digits! So, I was right about the potential of the company but not to the extent it performed since.

The company has been losing profitability in favor of gaining market share, which is a good move while revenue growth is there, however, according to my DCF calculations, the company's shares are trading at quite a premium to its fair value, and most likely is a target of FOMO trades, coupled with relatively low share float, the company will continue to see large fluctuations going forward. I am therefore downgrading the company to a hold until I see more improvements in top-line growth or margins.

Briefly on Financials

As of Q2 ´24, which ended December 31st´23, and was published on February 2nd, the company had around $725m in cash and equivalents, against $100m in long-term debt. That is not a problem for the company, as it can easily cover all of its outstanding debt, short and long-term, which totals around $376m. Furthermore, the company's interest expense is easily covered with its operating income of around $371m as of the latest quarter. The company's interest coverage ratio is over 45x, so it is safe to say the company still has no liquidity issues. Let's look at how the other metrics have progressed throughout 2023, starting with margins.

We can see that margins have come down across the board. That's not a good trend but we don't know if this is going to persist going forward, which I will touch on in the later section. It seems the company is losing its efficiency and profitability.

Margins (SA)

Unsurprisingly, the company's ROA and ROE have also been on a downtrend, however, these are still very impressive. Again, we will have to see what kind of numbers we should expect going forward in terms of the bottom line, which directly affects ROA and ROE.

ROA and ROE (SA)

In terms of competition, SMCI's ROTC is only second to HPQ's efficiency. The interesting part is that HPQ has been losing its competitive edge for the last 3 years, while SMCI has been gaining during the same time, which is a good sign for SMCI. We can see it coming down and flattening to around 20%, but again, we will need to see more quarters of how the company will perform.

ROTC vs Peers (SA)

In terms of revenue, the company saw around a 50% increase in revenues from the beginning of the year to December '23, so not bad growth, however, we can see the acceleration in the latest quarter in the below image when the server and storage revenues came in over 100% higher y/y, so I when it comes to the next quarter, we will see even higher revenue growth, as you will see in the next section.

Revenue (SA)

It looks like the company hasn't been doing the best over the last year. Most of the metrics I look at above have been on a downtrend, except for revenues, however, these are backward-looking. I would like to see a couple more reports that show an improvement in margins because there is a reason to believe that in the short term, the company will see even more deterioration here, as I will cover in the next section in more detail.

Comments on the Outlook

The road over the past half a year or so has been very bumpy since my first article on the company, but in the end, it went parabolic and is still sitting close to its top is this sustainable, or has the company become the next meme stock to rally? So, it all started when the company revised its top-line guidance from around $2.7B to 3.6B for the last quarter, citing an impressive interest from end customers for its rack-scale, AI, and total solutions. The company caught the AI bug and has since at one point 10X'ed in one year. The company's top-line growth guidance almost matched that of NVIDIA Corporation's (NVDA), which has been experiencing over 200% y/y growth in revenues. So, it looks like the share price has been bid up quite a bit, and it seems to be justified seeing that the growth has been unprecedented and somewhat unexpected. The question is how long is this going to last?

The management has been very optimistic in the previous earnings call, saying that the company is "entering an accelerating demand phase now", and "feel very confident that this AI boom will continue for another many quarters, if not many years." That is quite the statement and I'm sure it helped push the company's value to uncharted territories. I admire the company's management for making the company the leader in the business, foreseeing the AI potential in this segment, and adapting the company's vision to match the surge in demand for this new technology.

The company is positioned very well to capture impressive growth not just from AI players like the aforementioned NVDA, but also from Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) and Intel (INTC). With the upcoming integrations of NVDA's line of products like CG1, CG2, H200 and B100, AMD's MI300X/A, and INTC's Gaudi 3, the company is going to benefit massively from the next year or two as being the pioneer in adapting its products to suit best with the mentioned products that will certainly be at the top of many enterprises' lists when they start to experiment more and more with AI, ML and everything in between.

For the next quarter, the company expects revenues to be in the range of $3.7B to $4.1B, which is around $3.9B at the midpoint. That translates to around 6.5% sequential growth and a whopping 200% y/y, entering NVDA territory of growth.

In terms of margins, the company sees gross margins slightly lower than in Q2 because of the focus on gaining market share and winning strategic new designs. This may continue for a couple of more quarters, but I don't think this is necessarily a bad move. Gaining market share early will help the company in the long run to be the main provider of these products, which will eventually translate into higher margins and better returns for shareholders. I think this is a good strategic move because the company is taking advantage of its pioneering status and is looking at this from a long-term perspective, which is going to be beneficial for all involved. Reducing margins slightly is fine as long as the top-line growth remains as impressive as it seems to be right now. The management's focus on the long-term game is admirable and shows that they are aligned with the company and its investors.

Analysts are estimating the company will see around a 105% revenue increase for the full year, which doesn't seem to be outrageous to me. After the first-year estimates, I tend to take the other numbers with a grain of salt. I don't think it is going to be very accurate, especially with the ranges that the analysts estimated to be, so I will have to come up with my estimates in the later section. If the demand continues to accelerate as the management said, the company's impressive growth may be sustained for the next couple of years.

From reading many different analysts on the company, I can see they are somewhat positive overall on the company, and some even have a higher price target from here. I think when it comes to analysts on the Street, a lot of them are very short-term oriented and tend to change their opinions every quarter. I don't like looking at the company's performance over the next quarter as I would like to have a better idea of how well it could perform over a much longer period, so I tend to take analysts' opinions with a grain of salt as I mentioned.

Eventually, however, this growth has to moderate. I am having a tough time believing that the company will continue to see triple-digit growth for very long. It may experience such growth for another two years maybe, but after that, it has to come considerably down, as more and more enterprises have already upgraded their servers with the latest hardware, until the next big breakthrough from the mentioned AI players. But who am I to speculate like that? What if breakthroughs are going to happen every year for the next five and all enterprises will continue to upgrade their hardware and continue to accelerate SMCI's top line significantly? I am not the one to be this optimistic usually, so I will approach my model with a bit more pessimism and look at the broad picture more conservatively.

On the competition side, I believe Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) will be a formidable opponent to SMCI going forward, as the company just smashed its earnings with AI-optimized servers being the talk of the day, which came in at around $5B in revenue, up 40% sequentially. Analysts at Citi see AI revenues to be around $10B by FY26/CY25, so Dell is going to be quite the opponent going forward, but I'm sure there is enough space for all, it'll just depend on what kind of space each will take in the end. If SMCI continues to drive down profitability but gain market share, I could see it being at the top in this space.

Valuation

I think an update on the valuation is in order. I looked back at my file and the company was sitting at around $14B in market capitalization and a TTM PE ratio of 22. Fast-forward to now and the company's market cap ballooned to around $50B and a TTM PE ratio of 70 but does that mean the company is overvalued? Not necessarily, especially if the growth justifies it. So, let's look at my updated revenue figures. For my base case, I decided to go with 104% growth for the next year, and 40% for the year after that, which I think is reasonable. Over 100% is more than sure at this point since the company saw 103% growth last quarter and is expected to see a growth of around 200% in the next quarter. I decided to take the analysts' number of 40% for the next year because there are still 13 analysts that have covered the following year. From then on, I am linearly growing it down to around 5% by FY33, which ends up being around 28% CAGR for the next decade. My reason for linearly growing it down is because at some point I believe revenues will have to stabilize and the growth will have to be quite low compared to the first year. Furthermore, it is all just speculation as we don't know how the revenue growth will turn out to be, but I have a hard time believing that triple-digit growth will persist for long. But if it does, I will be updating my estimates accordingly. To cover my bases, I also modeled a more optimistic and a more conservative case, to give myself a range of possible outcomes. Below are those estimates and their respective CAGRs. Essentially, in the next decade, the company will see a 10x in its revenues. Is it realistic? We won't know for sure, but with such advancements in AI, Cloud, and other IT segments it doesn't seem impossible.

Revenue Assumptions (Author)

In terms of margins and EPS, I am modeling another 100bps decline in gross margins, which will eventually improve by 200bps over the next decade. I didn't want to go for much better improvement than that because we are dealing with a company that is all hardware, which means it is hard to become much more efficient, however, I could see economies of scale kicking in and the company sees some minor improvements over time. Below are those estimates.

Margins and EPS assumptions (Author)

For the DCF model, I am sticking with the 10% discount and a 2.5% terminal growth rate, as I believe this is enough of a margin of safety. Furthermore, I am sticking with a 15% discount on the final intrinsic value calculation, just to be on the safer end of the price, which will act as a further margin of safety. With that said, SMCI's intrinsic value is around $652 a share, which means the company is trading at quite a premium to its estimated fair value.

Intrinsic Value (Author)

Closing Comments

So, as a new investor who has not put any money into the stock, I would consider not giving in to the FOMO and be patient until we see a decent price deterioration, and I don't think my PT is out of the realm of possibilities. Less than two months ago, the company was at that price, so if anything goes wrong, we could see investors taking their profits and bringing the company's share price closer to my estimated value. The company is worth more now than it was back when I first covered it, and even then, the company already had a 200% run-up in share price. The reason is the company's massive top-line expansion which ultimately drove my PT target way up as margins have stayed about the same or even lower, so the big driver was the revenue acceleration. However, the run-up to 1000% is somewhat stretched in my opinion, and unless the company can show it can grow in triple digits for the next couple of years, or improve its margins quicker, the company is not worth its current share price, therefore, I am downgrading my rating to hold and will be waiting for more info on its growth and profitability over the next couple of quarters.

In terms of the management's strategy of losing profitability in favor of gaining market share is ultimately a good decision in my opinion. This way the company will gain more market share, and when it becomes the dominant player, may be able to increase the prices and regain the profitability that was once lost.

There is no doubt the company is going to continue to ride the AI wave, however, the risk-reward at the moment is not ideal and if you would be buying in now, you may be doing it for FOMO reasons. The company has changed quite a bit since my first article and the share price appreciation was justified, however, I think it also has passed any rational reason right now as the share price has been bid up to the moon. I will continue to monitor any news that may come out in the next couple of weeks, but I don't expect any major news until the next quarter is announced and we get more guidance on the outlook.