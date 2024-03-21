Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

IPO Activity Slow To Recover

Mar. 21, 2024 7:25 PM ETRDDT, IPO
Bespoke Investment Group profile picture
Bespoke Investment Group
47K Followers

Summary

  • The talk of the day is the debut of Reddit (RDDT) on public markets. The stock priced at the top of its expected range, and at the intraday highs traded 70% above the IPO price of $34.
  • While Reddit's debut places some attention on new companies, overall IPO activity remains muted.
  • Following record issuance in the first couple of years of the pandemic, IPO activity has cratered to some of the lowest levels since the Financial Crisis.

IPO 3D Word with Target and Dart

porcorex/iStock via Getty Images

The talk of the day is the debut of Reddit (RDDT) on public markets. The stock priced at the top of its expected range, and at the intraday highs traded 70% above the IPO price of $34.

This article was written by

Bespoke Investment Group profile picture
Bespoke Investment Group
47K Followers
Bespoke Investment Group provides some of the most original content and intuitive thinking on the Street. Founded by Paul Hickey and Justin Walters, formerly of Birinyi Associates and creators of the acclaimed TickerSense blog, Bespoke offers multiple products that allow anyone, from institutions to the most modest investor, to gain the data and knowledge necessary to make intelligent and profitable investment decisions. Along with running their Think B.I.G. finance blog, Bespoke provides timely investment ideas through its Bespoke Premium (http://bespokepremium.com/) subscription service and also manages money (http://bespokepremium.com/mm) for high net worth individuals. Visit: Bespoke Investment Group (http://bespokeinvest.com/)

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RDDT--
Reddit, Inc.
IPO--
Renaissance IPO ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News