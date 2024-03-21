kasto80

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) provides financial data platform for buy/sell financial institutions, servicing over 8,000 clients globally. The company released their Q2 FY24 result on March 21, expecting to finish FY24 at the lower end of guidance range. The current layoff in banking sector and a weak market in private equity have poised growth challenges to FactSet. Despite these near-term headwinds, I view FactSet as a high-quality company, and initiate with a ‘Buy’ rating with a fair value of $480 per share.

Growth Acceleration in A Concentrated Industry

FactSet primarily competes against Bloomberg, Capital IQ owned by S&P Global (SPGI) and Refinitiv owned by London Stock Exchange Group (OTCPK:LDNXF). Wall Street Prep provided a quite comprehensive comparison among these platforms, as illustrated in the table below. FactSet and Capital IQ offer cost-effective solutions for buy/sell side institutions, compared to more expensive Bloomberg and Refinitiv.

Wall Street Prep

Over the past five years, FactSet has experienced accelerated organic revenue growth coupled with improving margins, as depicted in the chart below. They achieved 8.2% organic revenue growth and 20.9% adj. operating income growth, indicating robust growth.

FactSet 10Ks

There are several reasons for their growth acceleration:

According to Morningstar, the U.S. active equity mutual fund industry has undergone significant changes over the past 30 years. Active mutual funds were about 97% of the total U.S. fund market initially, but the figure dropped to 46% in 2021. Morningstar forecasts that the ratio will continue to decline to below 20% by 2036, primarily due to the increasing popularity of passive ETF funds.

Morningstar

The AUM outflow in active mutual funds has presented tremendous challenges to both buy side and sell side. As a result, many asset management and brokerage companies have initiated cost-cutting measures and reduced headcounts. For example, as reported by the media, Baillie Gifford laid off dozens of people in January 2024; and Lazard reduced their workforce by 10% in early 2023.

As discussed previously, Bloomberg and Refinitiv are very expensive solutions. Substituting these platforms with more cost-effective alternatives like FactSet could result in significant savings for buy/sell side companies.

FactSet acquired CUSIP Global Services (CGS) for a purchase price of $1.932 billion in March 2022. CGS manages a database of 60 different elements uniquely identifying more than 50 million global financial instruments. It is a pure data company, and the acquisitions enhanced FactSet’s technology strengths in the capital markets by providing unique identification numbers for global companies. FactSet has successfully integrated CGS’s dataset in its platform, and I believe FactSet has the potential to achieve significant revenue synergies via cross-selling. I favor this type of tuck-in deals in the dataset market, as they can enhance FactSet’s service offering on their platform.

As depicted in the slide below, FactSet has been actively working on their content refinery, collaborating with CGS and rating agencies. The content refinery aims to enrich their data platform offerings and enhance data quality, which could potentially narrow the gap versus Bloomberg.

FactSet Investor Presentation

Weak Outlook Due to Less Deal Activities and Industry Layoff

FactSet released their Q2 FY24 result on March 21, reporting 6% organic revenue growth and 9.8% adjusted operating profit growth, as summarized in the table below.

FactSet Quarterly Results

They anticipate finishing FY24 at the lower end of guidance range for organic annual subscription value (ASV) plus professional service growth and revenue figure. Over the earnings call, their management cited the challenges from both buy side and sell side. They are experiencing lower-than-expected M&A deal volumes and weak capital market dynamics.

FactSet Investor Presentation

In terms of growth prospectus, I am considering the following factors:

Dealmakers represent 19% of total ASV, and the market comprises investment bankers, sell-side research analysts, and private equity firms. Due to the high-interest rate, the private equity activities have been quite weak over the past few quarters in terms of both volume and value, as illustrated in the chart below.

PwC Report

As it remains uncertain when the Fed will begin to cut the interest rate, the recovery of private equity and M&A activities is hard to predict at this moment. As such, I think it is quite reasonable for FactSet to provide a conservative outlook at this moment.

In Q2 FY24, FactSet’s user count decreased by 0.3% quarter-over-quarter, driven by a decrease in banking and wealth management users. As reported by the media, 20 of the largest banks in the world are projected to cut at least 61,905 jobs this year, making it one of the worst year of headcount reductions since 2008. For example, UBS (UBS) planned to layoff 35,000 workers after purchasing Credit Suisse. The industry wide layoff could create significant growth headwinds for FactSet’s user and subscription revenue growth, in my view.

As such, I do believe FactSet is facing some growth challenges in FY24.

Valuation Update

Over the past few years, FactSet has achieved an average of 6.9% organic revenue growth, as depicted in the table below. They generated approximately $2 billion in free cash flow over the past four years combined and returned $1.15 billion to shareholders via dividends and shares repurchase, reflecting a consistent capital allocation strategy. They maintain a robust balance sheet with a net debt leverage of 1.6x.

FactSet 10Ks

As discussed previously, I forecast their organic growth to decelerate in the near future, primarily caused by the worsening dynamics in global financial institutions. I estimate they can deliver 6% organic revenue growth, slightly lower than their performance in recent years. In addition, acquisitions could contribute 1.8% growth to the topline assuming the company will allocate 5% of revenue towards tuck-in acquisitions. Consequently, the total revenue growth is projected to be 7.8% in the model.

Since FY22, FactSet has initiated their cost restructuring programs, spending $64 million in restructuring in FY22 and an additional $26 million in FY23. During the earnings call, their management indicated plans to implement a new cost reduction plan from 2H FY24 to offset the weak growth dynamics. Specifically, they will review variable costs and personnel-related costs. Including M&A-related costs, I estimate their operating expenses will grow by 7.3% annually to support their 6% organic revenue growth and 1.8% M&A growth, which leads to around 30bps margin expansion per year. It worth noting that FactSet delivered 300bps adjusted margin expansion from FY19 to FY23, indicating 60bps annual margin expansion.

FactSet DCF - Author's Calculations

The weighted cost of capital is calculated to be 9.1% with the following assumptions:

-Risk free rate: 4.26%. U.S. 10-Year Treasury Yield

-Beta: 1. SA’s 24-month data

-Equity risk premium: 7%

-Debt: $1.6 billion. Equity: $1.6 billion

-Cost of debt: 7%

With a WACC of 9.1%, the enterprise value is calculated to be $18 billion. Adjusting the debt and cash balances, the fair value is estimated to be $480 per share in the model.

Key Risks

Investment Management Clients: As disclosed in their 10K, 83% of their ASV is derived from investment management clients. The profitability and management fees of these clients are tied to the size of AUM. Consequently, the fluctuation in general equity market performance could impact FactSet’s ASV growth.

OpenBB: OpenBB is an open-source platform integrating with close to 100 different data sources from asset classes such as equity, options, forex and others. OpenBB is still in the early stage and the interface is primarily the command line. Considering FactSet is widely used by professional investment managers, private equity and investment banking customers, I believe OpenBB currently poses minimal threats to FactSet.

Conclusion

Despite the near-term headwinds such as industry layoffs and reduced deal activities, FactSet has been actively managing costs and focusing on initiatives like content refinery. I view FactSet as a stable growth company and initiate with a ‘Buy’ rating with a fair value of $480 per share.