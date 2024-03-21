Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
FactSet Research Systems: ASV Growth Will Likely Be Weak In FY 2024, Initiate With 'Buy'

Lighting Rock Research
Summary

  • FactSet Research Systems is facing growth challenges due to layoffs in the banking sector and a weak market in private equity.
  • FactSet competes with Bloomberg, Capital IQ, and Refinitiv, offering cost-effective solutions for buy/sell side institutions.
  • FactSet's acquisition of CGS has enhanced its technology strengths and has the potential for significant revenue synergies.

Stock broker trading online watching charts and data analyses on multiple computer screens.

kasto80

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) provides financial data platform for buy/sell financial institutions, servicing over 8,000 clients globally. The company released their Q2 FY24 result on March 21, expecting to finish FY24 at the lower end of guidance

Lighting Rock Research
I am a growth-oriented investor, conducting fundamental research. Long-term focus, independent thinking. I prefer companies with deep moats and high recurring sales growth.Disclosure: Hunter Wolf and I are working in the same investment team. I am writing here independently.

