National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) is a unique energy company focused on the various links in the Appalachian natural gas food chain. NFG assets include Appalachian natural gas E&P which are largely fee-based. NFG’s E&P’s production replacement and growth is connected to company-owned gathering networks and FERC-regulated exit pipelines. NFG operates a regulated natural gas utility in the Buffalo, NY to Erie, PA corridor. NFG share price is connected at the hip to natural gas pricing, and with current pricing quite weak, NFG share price has mirrored this weakness as well. However, as the fortunes of gas prices improve, so will NFG share prices. This is my 18th article on NFG since 2012. The most recent article in Jan 2024 recommended paring NFG with oil and gas royalty firm Dorchester Minerals (DMLP) and is titled Pairing National Fuel Gas and Dorchester Minerals: Revisited.

Although National Fuel Gas is a diversified energy firm, a large portion of its earnings are from its E&P business. As with most E&P firms, weak current natural gas prices have led to a flattening of earnings. On Jan 18, 2024, the date of my last NFG review, natural gas spot prices were $2.70 and NFG was trading at $60.26. On March 21, spot prices were $1.70, reflecting a 37% decline whereas NFG share price has declined 13.5%. However, improvements should lie ahead for both spot prices and NFG share price.

The International Energy Agency IEA and Citigroup (C) recently issued their latest update on the prospects for commodity natural gas and are recapped below:

IEA: High inventory levels together with an improving supply outlook are providing gas markets with some reassurance for 2024. However, geopolitical tensions, rising shipping constraints, LNG project delays and adverse weather conditions could renew market tensions and fuel price volatility. Security of supply for natural gas remains a key aspect of energy policy making, and the risks related to our outlook highlight the need to strengthen international co-operation, including in assessing and implementing flexibility options along gas and LNG value chains. Citi: Citi was moderately bullish on natural gas. Despite a weaker first quarter, the report predicted lower prices will lead to some production being shut. It predicted Henry Hub prices next year at about $2.50/MMBtu with European and Asian numbers of $12.90/MMBtu and $15/MMBtu.

Even management, in its most recent conference call transcript, acknowledged the possibility of reducing drilling and well-head connections if commodity prices continue to fall.

Over the past 3 years, National Fuel Gas has demonstrated the connection between its share price and natural gas commodity pricing. The bigcharts.com chart below compares the Natural Gas Continuous Contract NYM with the share price of NFG. Interestingly, NYM spot price has been substantially more volatile than NFG, rising to 250% of the March 19, 2021 price, followed by a decline to a negative 50% of 2021 price. NFG charts with a 50% gain to its peak followed by a decline back to 2021 pricing.

National Fuel Gas is a diversified energy company operating in four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. Of interest is the unique positioning of NFG’s various assets. For example, NFG owns the land classified as its Western Development Area (915,000 acres) and pays no production royalties, while it costs an average of 17% royalty on its production in its Eastern Development Area (309,000 acres). According to the recent investor presentation, the Western Development Area offers 500 future drilling sites in the Marcellus and 600 drilling sites in the Utica while the Eastern Development Area offers 100 drilling sites in the Marcellus and 200 sites in the Utica. Several years ago, NFG committed to use in-house gathering networks for all new production, adding another layer of profits to the same atom of energy. According to the IP, management forecasts 98% of the total 2023 expected gathering and transportation expense from its production will be paid to NFG affiliates. Since 2016, NFG has been fighting the State of New York over the construction of the Northern Access Pipeline, an important Appalachian exit capacity expansion project with 75% of volume dedicated for export to Canada through NFG’s Buffalo pipeline connection. Anticipated in-service date is early Dec 2024. The utility segment recently received a rate increase for its PA customers and is waiting for a rate decision from the NYS regulators.

Earnings per share estimates, as reported by S&P Global Markets on marketscreener.com, outline the impact of improving natural gas prices on NFG earnings. NFG earned $5.17 per share in FY Sept 2023 and is expected to earn $4.93 this year, $5.91 in FY2025, and upwards of $6.75 in FY2026. Management recently reduced its FY2024 fiscal year earnings guidance to $5.05 (midpoint) from $5.65 (midpoint). The decrease primarily reflects lower natural gas price realization, with the company reducing its NYMEX average 2024 price to $2.40, down from $3.25 in previous guidance. Current natural gas spot pricing is $1.75, up slightly from its 52-week low of $1.50. Earnings expectations reflect higher anticipated commodity prices coupled with increased gathering volumes and the completion of the Northern Access Pipeline. Even with improved pricing, E&P earnings most likely will decline in FY2024 vs FY2023, and the decline will be mostly offset by EPS growth in its other operating sectors.

The company is considered to have a solid balance sheet. While Total Equity on the balance sheet has increased by $1.2 billion from Sept 2021 to Sept 2023, to $2.9 billion, $1.9 billion in debt (out of a total $2.7 billion) will mature between 2025 and 2028. From 2020, NFG has maintained its long-term debt at $2.5 to $2.6 billion, while spending between $719 and $974 million on capital investments. According to SA data, operating cash flow has been on the rise since FY 2020, increasing from $740 million to TTM $1.181 billion. In addition, interest expenses have declined from $141 million in 2021 to $112 million in FY Sept 2023. Net Debt to EBITDA ratio has declined from 2.61x in 2019 to 2.27x as of Dec 2023. On average, NFG will be pursuing financing for $500 million annually from 2025 to 2028, and while interest rates have increased, the current reduction in interest expense in addition to a strong operating cash flow should provide an attractive platform for its refinancing efforts.

In January, Moody’s reiterated their credit rating of Baa3 for senior unsecured debt with a Stable outlook:

National Fuel Gas Company's (NFG) Baa3 senior unsecured rating reflects its integrated business model involving natural gas production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution operations; relatively low-cost and a growing E&P platform supported by large contiguous land position with low royalty burden in Pennsylvania's Marcellus and Utica Shale plays; and significant stable, fee-based cash flow from its regulated natural gas pipeline and distribution businesses. The company routinely hedges a high proportion of its forward year's production (~70% hedged for fiscal 2024) and has a diversified portfolio of firm-transportation and firm sales contracts to sell natural gas in price advantaged markets. NFG's key credit risks include its significant debt, geographic concentration in Appalachia, smaller production and reserves compared to other investment grade companies and ongoing shareholder distributions. While the company's sizeable and predictable cash flow from regulated businesses will continue to lend excellent credit support, a lower debt burden and more robust free cash flow would provide additional cushion to pursue expansions, navigate commodity price volatility, fund growing dividends and maintain a stronger credit profile. The stable outlook reflects NFG's solid leverage and liquidity metrics through 2024.

National Fuel Gas is not without risks. As discussed, NFG has exposure to the commodity price of natural gas. If commodity prices remain distressed, earnings will also remain under pressure. Comparing segment eps for the recently reported FY 2nd qtr. 2024 vs FY 2nd qtr. 2023, the weakness in E&P becomes evident, as reported in the IP:

E&P: $0.60 FY 2nd qtr. 2024 vs $0.99 FY 2nd qtr. 2023. -39%

Gathering: $0.31 FY 2nd qtr. 2024 vs $0.27 FY 2nd qtr. 2023. +15%

Pipeline: $0.26 FY 2nd qtr. 2024 vs $0.32 FY 2nd qtr. 2023. -18%

Utility: $0.29 FY 2nd qtr. 2024 vs $0.26 FY 2nd 2 qtr. 2023. +12%

NFG also has political investment risk. Increasing Appalachian exiting pipeline capacity to the east has become quite problematic as the political wind is blowing against NFG pipeline expansion. As shown by the 6+ year fight to build the Northern Access pipeline through NYS, any existing pipeline capacity increase will have to come from projects through Ohio, which classified natural gas as a “green” fuel this past January, and may create a more friendly regulatory environment for pipeline additions.

National Fuel Gas is a Dividend Champion, NFG has paid dividends for 121 consecutive years and has increased its annual dividend for 53 straight years. Value Line forecasts cash flow to increase from $9.75 per share to $11.70 in the 2027 – 2029 timeframe. Investors should expect another bump early summer as the current annual $1.98 distribution represents a comfortable ~50% earnings payout ratio and ~20% of operating cash flow. Both payout ratios offer sufficient margin of safety to allow NFG to continue its Dividend Champion classification. The current yield of 3.8% is about par with its history as NFG has a 4-yr average yield of 3.5% vs a sector 4-yr average of 3.4%.

I have owned NFG for a few months shy of 12 years. Unless investors sold out at NFG’s previous share peak in 2022, capital gains have been lagging. However, with a turn in natural gas commodity pricing coupled with its growth platforms of FERC-regulated pipelines and gathering networks, NFG should again rally sufficiently to offer intriguing returns. Buy for steady income and potential capital gains in 18 months as share prices rally into the low- to mid-$60s.