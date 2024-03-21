Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 21, 2024 8:14 PM ETOne Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) Stock
One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 21, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Mike Knowles - President & Chief Executive Officer
John Morrison - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Scott Searle - ROTH MKM
Brian Kinstlinger - Alliance Global Partner
David Williams - Benchmark
Eric Martinuzzi - Lake Street
Joe Combs - Noble Capital

Operator

Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us today to discuss One Stop Systems Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31, 2023.

With us today are the company's President and Chief Executive Officer, Mike Knowles, and its Chief Financial Officer, John Morrison. Following their remarks, we will open the call to your questions.

Before we conclude this call, I will provide some important information regarding the forward-looking statements made by management during the call. I would like to remind everyone that the call will be recorded and made available for replay in the Investors section of the company's website.

Now, I would like to turn the call over to OSS President and CEO, Mike Knowles. Sir, please go ahead.

Mike Knowles

Thank you, Ina. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining today's call.

This is an exciting time at OSS as we completed the strategic transition away from lower-margin media revenue, established a new management team and refocused our strategic growth priorities on large and rapidly evolving global markets.

Throughout 2023, we demonstrated continued progress in our efforts to pursue strategy focused on AI-centered high-performance computing at the edge, where platforms require data center level compute, storage and switching solutions. These solutions support AI and machine learning, sensor fusion, sensor processing and autonomy applications. We coined this market AI Transportables.

We will continue these efforts throughout 2024, backed by the strong influence of AI

