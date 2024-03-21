Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Direct Line Insurance Group plc (DIISF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCPK:DIISF) Q4 2023 Results Conference Call March 21, 2024 7:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Adam Winslow - Chief Executive Officer
Neil Manser - CFO & Director
Paul Smith - Investor Relations Director

Conference Call Participants

James Pearse - Jefferies
Will Hardcastle - UBS
Anthony Yang - Goldman Sachs
Faizan Lakhani - HSBC
Youdish Chicooree - Autonomous Research
Alex Evans - Citi
Thomas Bateman - Berenberg
Ivan Bokhmat - Barclays
Abid Hussain - Panmure Gordon
Andreas van Embden - Peel Hunt

Adam Winslow

Great. Good morning, everybody. It's a pleasure to be here today. I wanted to start by taking the opportunity to introduce myself to you all and say that I'm committed to the road ahead and have great belief in DLG's potential. I acknowledge that the past few years have been tough and that we haven't delivered good value for our shareholders. We need to significantly improve our performance. And I believe I'm the right person to lead DLG through this challenge. I know the winning playbook in personal lines, I've run transformations turning around legacy organizations and I've successfully built and led execution-focused teams before.

We'll start with Neil, who'll take you through our full year 2023 results. Then I'll spend some time sharing my initial reflections on the business and my forward-looking plan before taking your questions. Neil, over to you.

Neil Manser

Thanks, Adam, and good morning, everyone. So if I stand back and look at the second half of 2023, I'm confident we've made the right decisions to stabilize the business for the future. Whilst the headline financial result in Motor is disappointing, it's important to say upfront that this is not reflective of the embedded earnings potential of the group. Now we set 3 clear priorities last March, and we've delivered against each of these. We've repriced the Motor

