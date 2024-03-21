Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

NIKE, Inc. (NKE) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 21, 2024 8:35 PM ETNIKE, Inc. (NKE) Stock, NKE:CA Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.4K Followers

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call March 21, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Paul Trussell - VP, Corporate Finance and Treasurer
John Donahoe - President and CEO
Matthew Friend - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Jay Sole - UBS
Matthew Boss - JPMorgan
Brooke Roach - Goldman Sachs
Michael Binetti - Evercore ISI
Alex Straton - Morgan Stanley
Robert Drbul - Guggenheim Securities

Operator

Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to NIKE, Inc.'s Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter Conference Call. For those who want to reference today's press release, you'll find it at investors.nike.com. Leading today's call is Paul Trussell, VP of Corporate Finance and Treasurer.

I would now like to turn the call over to Paul Trussell.

Paul Trussell

Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us today to discuss NIKE, Inc.'s fiscal 2024 third quarter results. Joining us on today's call will be NIKE, Inc. President and CEO, John Donahoe; and our CFO, Matt Friend. Before we begin, let me remind you that participants on this call will make forward-looking statements based on current expectations, and those statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

These risks and uncertainties are detailed in NIKE'S reports filed with the SEC. In addition, participants may discuss non-GAAP financial measures and nonpublic financial and statistical information. . Please refer to NIKE's earnings press release or NIKE's website, investors.nike.com for comparable GAAP measures and quantitative reconciliations. All growth comparisons on the call today are presented on a year-over-year basis and are currency neutral unless otherwise noted.

We will start with prepared remarks and then open up for questions. We would like to allow as many of you to ask questions as possible in our allotted time. So we would appreciate you limiting your initial questions

Recommended For You

About NKE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NKE

Trending Analysis

Trending News