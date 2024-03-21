Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Intellicheck, Inc. (IDN) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 21, 2024 8:36 PM ETIntellicheck, Inc. (IDN) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.4K Followers

Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Q4 2023 Results Conference Call March 21, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Gar Jackson - IR
Bryan Lewis - CEO
Jeff Ishmael - COO, CFO

Conference Call Participants

Mike Grondahl - Northland Securities
Scott Buck - H.C. Wainwright
Rudy Kessinger - D.A. Davidson
Jeff Van Rhee - Craig-Hallum

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the Intellicheck Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2023 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Gar Jackson with Investor Relations. Thank you. Mr. Jackson, you may begin.

Gar Jackson

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon and thank you for joining us today for the Intellicheck fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings call.

Before we get started, I will take a few minutes to read the forward-looking statement. Certain statements in this conference call constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as amended. When used in this conference call, words such as will, believe, expect, anticipate, encourage and similar expressions as they relate to the company or its management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the company's management identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs about future events.

As with any projection or forecast, they are inherently susceptible to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. And the company undertakes no obligation to and expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether resulting from such changes, new information, subsequent events or otherwise. Additional information concerning forward-looking statements is contained under the headings of Safe Harbor Statement and Risk Factors listed from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange

Recommended For You

About IDN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on IDN

Trending Analysis

Trending News