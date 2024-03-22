Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Roku: Walmart-VIZIO Sell-Off Offers Great Opportunities - Robust Profitability Ahead

Mar. 22, 2024 9:30 AM ETRoku, Inc. (ROKU) Stock3 Comments
Summary

  • Roku delivered on its FY2023 targets while offering an optimistic FQ1'24 guidance, implying that its turnaround may finally be here.
  • Despite the recent profit-taking and WMT-VZIO headwinds, the stock remains well supported at the $60s, offering interested investors with an attractive entry point.
  • ROKU stands to benefit from the increased introduction of ad-supported streaming tiers from multiple media giants, due to their improving ad monetization and sustained cord-cutting trend.
  • We expect to see certain concessions from WMT on the VZIO deal, with ROKU's operating platform likely to be integrated as it is on the former's onn TVs.
  • Assuming that ROKU is able to sustain the high growth cadence while generating FCF profitability and maintaining its market leadership, its long-term prospects appear to be bright ahead.

We previously covered Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) stock in August 2023, discussing why we believed that its FY2024 positive adj EBITDA target appeared to be overly ambitious, thanks to its underwhelming performance and declining ARPUs in FQ2'23.

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
9.92K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NFLX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

