TERADAT SANTIVIVUT

Introduction

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL) is a highly popular income generating ETF with a yield of 16% which I covered a few times in the past, most recently six months ago in an article titled Here Is What Happens To SVOL In Different Scenarios. Things have been interesting since then because volatility levels in the market have been super low barely holding at the low end of the double digit territory. This led many people to think that SVOL might not be relevant anymore because volatility rates are so low that they can't get any lower so there must be no point in doing what SVOL does which is shorting VIX.

Data by YCharts

What SVOL Does

While it is true that SVOL is technically "shorting" VIX, there are some differences too. SVOL is actually shorting VIX futures and tries to benefit from contango which refers to sloping curve of the futures contracts. It is not exactly the same thing as selling options contracts and benefiting from time decay but it is similar. Basically SVOL can benefit even if VIX stays flat or within a range so it doesn't have to have VIX drop in order to post a gain.

When we look at the graph of the relationship between VIX and SVOL's total return NAV we are seeing this clearly. For the last 12 months, SVOL's total return NAV kept rising at a slow but steady pace, finally reaching gains of 26% whereas VIX had some sharp ups and downs during this period. Even when VIX was staying relatively flat, SVOL continued to gain value.

Data by YCharts

For example, let's zoom into the above chart and look at the period in the last 3 months or so. During this period, VIX is fairly flat, in fact slightly up by about 2.45% while SVOL is up 4.47% so SVOL performed fine in an environment where VIX didn't drop at all.

Data by YCharts

Strong Outperformance

Speaking of total returns, since inception a few years ago SVOL is up 36% in total returns which beats the overall market performance (SPY) of almost 33%. One would think that the current market performance is almost impossible to beat but it's been beaten even though by a small margin. It's been pretty consistent as well. There are very few periods in the last few years where SVOL underperformed the overall index which is impressive to say the least.

Data by YCharts

During this time, SVOL's best year was comparable to SPY's best year at 21% vs 26% but SVOL was easily the winner when you look at worst year and max drawdown. SVOL's worst year was a performance of -4.57% and its maximum drawdown was -13% whereas SPY's worst year was -18% and worst drawdown was -24% so SVOL provided better returns with less risk to investors.

SVOL vs SPY (Portfolio Visualizer)

The ROC Issue

I must address one concern that people bring up with SVOL. The fund makes monthly distributions and the out of the last 5 monthly distributions made by the fund, 4 of them included Return of Capital in the distribution. This worried some investors as you can see under comments section of SVOL articles. It's not uncommon for some funds (especially CEFs are guilty of this) to have a high dividend yield while experiencing huge NAV decay at the same time which causes investors to lose money in the long term so some investors were concerned about this. Return of Capital by itself is not a bad thing. In fact it is a good thing because it means your tax treatment will be highly preferable. You should only be concerned about Return of Capital if it comes coupled with NAV decay. If your fund is experiencing large amounts of NAV decay and dividends constantly come from ROC, you should be worried but there isn't much to worry about a ROC if your fund's NAV continues to stay stable or even grows over time. ROC alone tells nothing about whether a fund's distributions are sustainable but its NAV history gives you a pretty good idea.

SVOL Distributions (Simplify)

NAV Explained

When it comes to high yielding funds, there are two types of NAVs. One of them is just NAV and the other is the total return NAV. The first one refers to growth of assets under a fund (per share) and the second one is the same thing but also accounts for distributions. For example, a fund that made 10% in profits and distributed 10% in dividends last year will have a flat NAV but a 10% growth in total return NAV for the year. Last year SVOL posted a NAV return of 7% and total NAV return of 26% which means the fund's assets continued to grow by 7% even after making some pretty large distributions which is a positive thing.

Data by YCharts

Risks

There are still some rightful concerns regarding this fund though. This fund has two components. The first component is the active component that shorts VIX futures to generate income. The second component is the collateral component where the fund holds its cash for safety as well as generating additional income. Up until last year, the fund was holding treasuries and government bonds as a collateral but lately it's been holding a different mix of assets for collateral. When we look at the fund's top holdings we see a few of Simplify's own funds such as Simplify Stable Income ETF (BUCK) and Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF (AGGH). AGGH has a distribution yield of 10% which is close to SVOL's own yield of 16% but it generates a good portion of this yield from selling covered calls on bonds so holding AGGH as collateral is not exactly the same as holding bonds. An advantage of having these funds as collateral is that SVOL can afford to be less aggressive in its VIX plays since its collateral holdings generate plenty of yield as it is.

SVOL Holdings (Seeking Alpha)

When would this become a problem? Well, let's say we are experiencing a market crash like the one in 2020 where investors are dumping stocks and buying up treasuries for safety. During this particular market crash, stocks dropped -35% in a matter of weeks, VIX jumped to 70s and bonds rallied hard. In this scenario SVOL would suffer large losses because it's shorting VIX but its bond holdings would have softened the blow and reduced the losses. AGGH wouldn't have as much protection because it sells covered calls on bonds and its upside would have been capped. SVOL seems to be experimenting with different ways and methods in order to protect itself from a black swan event. It holds some out of money VIX call options and also holds Simplify Tail Risk Strategy ETF (CYA) which may offer some protection in the event of a crash and VIX blow up. I've also seen the fund's management change their protection strategy a few times in the last few years so it could always get adjusted again.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

All in all, SVOL seems to continue being a good holding in our portfolio. It generates reliable 16% income in monthly basis, beats the market in overall returns, seems to offer limited risk and limited drawdown (as we saw during 2022's bear market). Unless one of these things change, I will continue to hold this fund in my portfolio.