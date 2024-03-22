massimo1g/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Poste Italiane (OTCPK:PITAF) is a stock I would recommend to any dividend investor seeking a big sustainable and growing yield. In this article, I would like to explain why I think so. In Italy, Poste Italiane rhymes with a rather relatively safe company paying big dividends. Almost any income-oriented investor close to retirement owns some shares of this company, either directly or via ETFs. In this article, I will mainly focus on Poste's dividend to show how it is supported by the company's digital transformation and why I think it should not be overlooked even overseas.

The Company

Poste (pronounced with the final "e" as the "e" in the word "equity") has been for a long time the leading mail delivery company in Italy, and it still is. As such, it is considered a strategic asset for the country, and around 65% of the company is owned either directly or indirectly by the government. The remaining 35% is its float, with 66% of it being owned by institutional investors and the other 33% by retail investors.

A few numbers to understand what we are talking about in terms of revenues and profits. For FY2023, Poste Italiane reported a revenue increase of more than 5% YoY, just shy of €12 billion, alongside a record 2023 operating profit of €2.62 billion, which is a 2x versus 2017 EBIT.

Boring as it may be, the company has undertaken a big transformation in recent years becoming the largest phygital platform in the country. What does this mean? As of now, Poste has grown its business into four different business units, well diversifying from the initial mail delivery business.

We can see Poste's four units below: the company operates in mail, parcels, and other logistics services; it also has a financial services branch; it runs an insurance business and it has recently entered rather successfully the payments and mobile business.

Poste Italiane's Annual Report

How has Poste grown into this company? Starting from its physical channel and network of Post Offices for mail and parcel delivery, its historical asset, Poste has leveraged and scaled it. First of all, and this has been a business that has long been developed, it has used its sales force in the offices and its reliability to have customers entrust it with their savings. Poste goes along with the reputation of being the first place where Italians are invited to open a postal savings account, perceived as relatively safer and more reliable than any other bank. This is a rather traditional business, whose results are driven higher by net interest income and consumer loan distribution. High interest rates make this business thrive, mainly because of NII growth. This unit alone grossed €6.1 billion in revenue last year (+6% YoY), out of the total €12 billion the whole company made. Postal savings made the company earn €1.74 billion in revenue, while NII generated €2.24 billion in gross revenue.

Thanks to increasing retail net inflows at €1.2 billion, the group's total financial assets amount now to €581 billion, €326 of which are postal savings of its 27 million clients. This is more or less equal to 15% of the Italian GDP.

Poste is the right company to make us feel the pulse of the Italian habit of saving, making the country's household debt to GDP ratio 39%, one of the lowest in the Western world. A true challenge for the Italian economy is to unleash a part of its huge stockpiles of cash held by the country's households in their savings accounts.

Poste Q4 2023 Earnings Presentation

Moving on to take a look at the other two units of Poste, we see insurance services. This goes along with financial services: almost no bank, nowadays, offers financial services alone. So does Poste, integrating once again its physical proximity to 96% of Italians to engage with them with its financial and insurance services.

To improve its management of these two units, Poste has developed a financial app, which is the most downloaded one in Italy, with over 35 million customers supported and serviced through the app. The app has become the leading single point of entry for all the daily needs of Italians: it enables the Public Administration to the citizens (Poste is the leading National Digital ID provider, with 23.8 million customers) while it helps Poste's customers to manage their finances. Not only that, but through this app, Poste has been able to offer its customers phone cards, energy services, and mobile payments. This has led to the development of Poste's fourth business unit, which currently makes €1.4 billion in revenue, but whose growth is the fastest among the four.

Poste's Profitability

Let's take a look at Poste's EBIT per single unit. We see that mail, parcel & distribution were actually losing money and it is now close to breakeven. On the opposite side of the table, payments and mobile grew 16% YoY to €440 million in EBIT.

Poste FY 2023 Earnings Presentation

So, we see that a declining business - mail distribution - has been widely used to leverage its physical assets to build a whole new way of connecting with Poste's customers. Moreover, while mail is forecasted to decrease further, parcel distributions have been on a roll and it is expected to more than offset the decline in mail.

A word on parcels. Thanks to its pick-up and drop-off network, Poste has become the leader in the out-of-home and second-hand market, which is spreading greatly thanks to apps such as the closet-decluttering Vinted.

Poste 2024 Capital Markets Presentation

In 2023, Poste reported over 20 million daily interactions. In a year, Poste counts around 2.8 billion transactions that are analyzed by data mining. Over a third of these - 36%, to be precise - are customer interactions handled by AI. This can make us understand that Poste still has a lot of room to implement AI in its omnichannel model.

Poste's Balance Sheet

We have already talked about Poste's assets under management. But what matters most, when we deal with a financial company, as Poste now is, is its capital position. Poste's banking services have a capital ratio of 22.1% (with a CET1 ratio of 18.9%), a leverage ratio of just 3.2%, and a solvency ratio for the insurance business at 305%.

Poste's Dividend

Here we are. Let's look at Poste's dividend. And let's start from what made many investors cheer: in light of Poste's better-than-expected 2023 results, the Board proposed a 13% dividend raise compared to its recent guidance of €0.80 per share. Overall, Poste wants to distribute a proposed total of €1.0 billion in dividends to shareholders for 2023, up 23% vs 2022.

We can see how Poste, though a slow-growing company, has steadily been able to beat its guidance by 4 to 15% in the past six years. This has led to nice dividend increases which have more than doubled from 2016 to 2023. If approved, the new dividend gives a yield of 7% supported by a payout ratio of 54%.

Poste 2024 Capital Markets Presentation

A few days ago, Poste also presented its new 2024-2028 strategic plan.

We see Poste targets a slow-paced growth of 3% annually from 2024 to 2028. A bit faster should be the EBIT annual growth rate of 4%. This means that Poste aims at an EBIT margin close to 24% by 2024, versus the 21.8% reported at the end of FY 2023. We have to be well aware of this margin expansion trajectory to not be fooled by the slow top-line growth.

Poste 2024 Capital Markets Presentation

This expanding profitability is achievable because the fastest-growing business unit is the highest margin one among the four. And this makes Poste confident enough to raise its payout ratio from 54% to over 65% without endangering its financial health.

What I mean is well explained in the bar chart below, where Poste shows its diversification of dividends from subsidiaries and business units.

We see that financial services made up around 46% of the 2023 dividends Poste received. Well, this is going to become around 25% by 2028, partially because NII is expected to normalize but also because other business units are going to contribute way more. In particular, insurance services are seeing strong growth thanks to its high remittance ratio and its improved sales process to Poste's large customer base.

Poste 2024 Capital Markets Presentation

Risks

First and foremost, Poste has an F ticker rather than a Y one. This means it usually has higher trading commissions and lower liquidity. So, it could be a smart move to look directly at the Euronext Milan shares, traded under the ticker PST.

Related to this first risk, we can find another one. Foreign dividends are taxed and the Italian government takes a 26% cut. This clearly eats away a big chunk of Poste's distributions.

Operationally speaking, we have already seen how the decline in mail delivery is not a big issue because it will be offset by parcel delivery growth.

However, the financial services business could be at risk due to NII decreasing in the next few years. While this is a threat, we will see how Poste handles and leverages its huge existing customer base.

Valuation And Conclusion

Currently, Poste doesn't have a valuation from SA Quant Grades. Yet, we see the company trading at a PE of 7.65, well below (-2.5% the sector average) and a P/FCF just below 10. Considering its unique assets and properties together with its big customer base, I think these multiples are a bit low, especially once the dividend policy has been explained and currently leads the company to offer a 7% yield. I consider a fair valuation an earnings multiple of at least 9, which implies a price of €13.50 (18% upside) on Euronext Milan. A company such as Poste can be priced with a higher multiple because of its resilience and its predictable cash inflows.

From the point of view of the dividend, currently, a well-supported 7% yield is alluring. It becomes even more so when we consider that from 2026 onwards, Poste will pay a dividend of at least €1.00 per share, giving us a 2026 yield of 8.7% based on the current valuation. Based on the yield, I think Poste could be trading at a fair price when the stock offers a 5% dividend yield. This would give €16 as the target price for the stock and a 40% upside.

In conclusion, Poste Italiane sports a reliable reputation and the successful undergoing of a digital transformation which have helped it become the leading choice for Italians to entrust their savings and use its financial and services. With its top-line continued growth, Poste is also able to run profitably its business units, making me think we will see strong cash generations to support shareholder returns. This is why I recommend it to any dividend investors seeking a sustainable and growing yield.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.