Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

BST: Growth From Tech, Yield From Covered Calls, And Potential In The Private Sleeve

REITer's Digest profile picture
REITer's Digest
1.86K Followers

Summary

  • BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a top-performing equity closed-end fund that invests in the technology sector.
  • BST writes covered calls over large-cap tech companies and allocates a small portion of the portfolio to private investments.
  • We follow up on our previous coverage, noting changes to the portfolio and discussing the outlook for the private sleeve.

Neurons - Abstract Concept. Wide. Copy Space

BlackJack3D/E+ via Getty Images

What Is The Blackrock Science And Technology Trust?

The BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) is an equity closed-end fund that invests in the technology sector. The fund has performed well since its inception in 2014, beating

This article was written by

REITer's Digest profile picture
REITer's Digest
1.86K Followers
I am a real estate professional with nearly a decade of experience across valuation, research, and portfolio acquisitions. Having spent my career with an S&P500 REIT and Big Four firm, I am intimately familiar with the public real estate markets and REIT analysis. I created REITer’s Digest to share my thoughts and expertise on real estate, REITs, and fundamental investing concepts to help investors make informed decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BSTZ, QQQ, SPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BST Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on BST

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BST
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News