xrrr/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis: I take the view that Swatch Group (OTCPK:SWGAY) is potentially undervalued at this time and could see upside back to the $16 level. I take a bullish view on Swatch Group.

The Swatch Group is a famous Swiss manufacturer of watches and jewelry, and is the largest watch company in the world. When looking at the trajectory of the stock over the last five years, we can see that the stock has largely oscillated between the $10-18 level over this period but has seen a decline over the past year - down to $11.29 at the time of writing.

TradingView

The purpose of this article is to assess whether Swatch AG has the capacity to see a rebound in upside from here following the decline that we have seen in the stock.

Performance

When looking at the 2023 annual report for Swatch AG as released on March 21, 2024, we can see that net sales of Watches & Jewelry (by far the company's largest segment) saw growth of 5.6% in net sales as compared to the previous year, with overall net sales up by 5.1% over the same period.

Swatch Group AG 2023 Annual Report

Additionally, we also see that Greater China has been the most important region for net sales growth - with sales from this country alone coming in higher than that of Europe:

Swatch Group AG 2023 Annual Report

From a balance sheet standpoint, we can see that over the past year - we have seen the quick ratio continue to remain well above 1 - indicating that Swatch Group continues to possess sufficient liquid assets to meet its current liabilities (calculated as total current assets less inventories, prepayment and accrued income all over total current liabilities).

2022 2023 Total current assets 10393 10502 Inventories 6873 7309 Prepayments and accrued income 206 263 Total current liabilities 1126 1220 Quick ratio 2.94 2.40 Click to enlarge

Source: Figures in CHF million sourced from Swatch Group AG 2023 Annual Report. Quick ratio calculated by author.

Additionally, when looking at a breakdown of the company's liabilities, we see that Swatch Group has virtually no long-term debt which is encouraging.

Swatch Group AG 2023 Annual Report

Taking the above results into consideration, I take the view that Swatch Group AG remains a fundamentally strong company, both in terms of sales growth as well as maintaining a healthy balance sheet. From this standpoint, the selloff in the stock that we have seen over the past year may be overdone, and I see the stock as having the potential to rebound from here.

My Perspective and Looking Forward

Going forward, I take the view that Swatch Group is in a good position to further expand its brand across geographically important regions and ultimately bolster net sales. For instance, 2023 marked the opening of a new Swatch store in Nanjing, China, as well as the House of Harry Winston brand - which belongs to the brand's prestige and luxury range - having opened its seventh retail location across mainland China.

As we have seen, Greater China is a highly important source of net sales geographically, and continued expansion across the region is encouraging. Moreover, given Swatch Group's healthy balance sheet - both in terms of short-term liquidity and lack of long-term debt, I take the view that the company has the financial capacity to further bolster its store presence across China and ultimately boost sales growth.

Moreover, while the Swatch brand has been an important source of revenue growth across China - the company has continued to see sales for luxury brands such as Omega continue to break records across North America. In this vein, Swatch Group is not solely dependent on Greater China to sustain growth, as its luxury offerings continue to maintain appeal across the European and American markets.

When comparing the P/E ratio and diluted EPS figures for 2019 and the most recent data for 2024 (2020 is excluded due to the steep drop in stock price as a result of COVID-19 contagion) - we can see that while the P/E ratio was trading at 91.21x in 2019, this has decreased to 66.57x at present. Moreover, earnings per share has also increased from $0.163 to $0.204 over this period.

March 2019

YCharts

March 2024

YCharts

Additionally, when looking at a price chart for 2019 - we can see that price was still trading at between the $13-16 range, with a lower earnings per share at the time having resulted in a higher P/E ratio.

TradingView

From this standpoint, I take the view that given we are seeing the current P/E ratio trading at the lowest level since mid-2021 - the stock could have the capacity for a rebound in upside if earnings growth continues.

Assuming that the P/E ratio were to rebound to the 80x mark (which is the lower end of the ratio where the stock was trading in the three years up to 2019) and earnings per share was to maintain its current level, then my estimate of fair value for Swatch Group is $16.32 (80*0.204 = 16.32).

Risks

In my view, the main risk for Swatch Group at this time would be a broader slowdown in consumer spending which could stand to affect the luxury market. For instance, we saw that near the end of 2023 - luxury brands in general had been seeing a slowdown in consumer spending - which had been particularly driven by sluggish demand from Chinese consumers, who had scaled back on purchases of US and European luxury items.

This could become a further issue if Swatch Group starts to face growing competition from Chinese watch brands. While high-end luxury brands such as Omega are unlikely to face significant competition, more mainstream brands such as Swatch could well see competition from domestic brands such as CIGA Design, which could stand to erode the appeal of Swatch Group's offerings among more mainstream customers.

Conclusion

To conclude, Swatch Group has seen strong growth in net sales and performance across Greater China has been quite impressive in spite of challenging macroeconomic conditions. I take the view that the stock may be undervalued at this point and could have the capacity to rebound to the $16 level, and potentially higher if we see strong earnings growth.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.