I rate Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) [6623:HK] as a Buy.

In my earlier January 29, 2024 write-up, I performed a peer comparison analysis for LU. The current update shines the spotlight on Lufax's special dividend announcement and its latest quarterly financial results.

My rating for Lufax is revised from a Hold to a Buy. LU's massive special dividend came as a positive surprise, which indicated that the company is very much focused on enhancing shareholder value. On the other hand, while LU's fourth quarter results were below expectations, the company's loan mix has become more favorable.

Special Dividend Is A Major Surprise

On the morning of March 21, 2024, Lufax issued a 6-K filing disclosing the "proposed declaration" of a "special dividend" amounting to "$2.42 per ADS (American Depositary Share)" which requires the approval of shareholders at the AGM (Annual General Meeting) scheduled on May 30.

At the company's Q4 2023 earnings call (transcript sourced from S&P Capital IQ) on March 21, 2024 evening, LU emphasized that it had proposed this special dividend to "unlock the hidden value behind our cash on hand and increase our shareholder value."

This special dividend announcement turned out to be a big surprise for investors, as evidenced by the +45.7% jump in LU's share price on March 21.

Lufax's latest special dividend disclosure is significant for a number of reasons.

Firstly, the special dividend translates into a very substantial one-off dividend yield.

In specific terms, the $2.42 per ADS dividend is equivalent to a 49.3% yield based on LU's last done share price of $4.91 as of March 21, 2024.

Secondly, Lufax has previously paid out regular dividends of a much smaller magnitude.

Last year, the company distributed relatively more modest semi-annual dividends per ADS of $0.156 and $0.200 (adjusted for ADS ratio change in mid-December) in October 2023 and April 2023, respectively. As such, there is a very meaningful increase in the amount of excess capital that Lufax is returning to shareholders with this special dividend.

Thirdly, the valuation discount assigned to LU's shares associated with the hoarding of excess cash is likely to narrow significantly. I noted in my late January article that Lufax is valued by the market "at a discount to its peers on metrics like P/E and P/S."

Lufax had RMB39.6 billion (or $5.5 billion) of cash in its bank accounts as of the end of 2023. At the company's prior Q3 2023 earnings briefing in November last year, a sell side analyst highlighted that Lufax had "almost RMB40 billion cash in bank" and asked if the company would "consider a share repurchase or a special dividend to deliver more value to the shareholders." It is clear that the investing community was generally unsatisfied with LU's cash management and capital allocation in the past, but this has obviously changed (for the better) with the latest special dividend declaration.

Lastly, there could be a potential corporate action emerging as a result of this special dividend distribution.

Lufax's shareholders have the choice of receiving the $2.42 special dividend in cash or ADSs. Ping An Insurance's (OTCPK:PNGAY) (OTCPK:PIAIF) two subsidiaries and Tun Kong Company have 41.43% and 26.89% stakes in LU, respectively.

In the 6-K filing, LU highlighted that there is a possibility that a "mandatory general offer could be triggered" for the stock. This assumes "if the two subsidiaries of Ping An elected for the scrip dividend and no other holders of ordinary shares and holders of ADSs did, or if Tun Kung elected for the scrip dividend and no other holders did" as per the 6-K filing.

Based on its last done share price of $4.91, Lufax's consensus FY 2024 price-to-sales multiple is still an undemanding 0.59 times (source: S&P Capital IQ). There is the potential for LU to trade at a much higher stock price pegged to a more demanding P/S ratio with its improved shareholder capital return. In comparison, its peers Qifu Technology, Inc. (QFIN) and FinVolution Group (FINV) are currently trading at higher consensus next twelve months' price-to-revenue multiples of 1.36 times and 0.74 times, respectively, as per S&P Capital IQ data.

Q4 2023 Results Missed Expectations But Loan Mix Optimization Deserves Attention

LU published a press release revealing the company's Q4 2023 financial performance and FY 2024 loan guidance on March 21, 2024, as well.

Both the company's top line and bottom line for the most recent quarter fell short of expectations.

The total income for Lufax decreased by -44% YoY to RMB6,857 million in Q4 2023, and this was -9% below the market's consensus top-line estimate of RMB7,580 million (source: S&P Capital IQ). Net loss attributable to shareholders for the company widened from -RMB815 million in the final quarter of 2022 to -RMB844 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. As a comparison, the sell side analysts' consensus Q4 2023 net loss forecast was much narrower at -RMB144 million as per S&P Capital IQ data.

In its Q4 2023 results release, LU indicated that the "macro environment constrained demand for high-quality loans from SBOs (Small Business Owners)" in Mainland China. I had already cautioned in my January 29, 2024 write-up that "Mainland Chinese businesses still seem to be underperforming" as per the latest economic numbers for China. This helps to provide an explanation for Lufax's below-expectations fourth quarter financial results.

On the flip side, LU has made good progress in optimizing its loan mix.

The proportion of Lufax's loan balance contributed by consumer finance increased from 5% as of December 31, 2022, to 12% at the end of last year. Also, consumer finance represented more than a third of the company's new loans for FY 2023.

Lufax stressed in its Q4 2023 results press release that it has now "successfully cultivated a new business mix that favors R1-R3 customers (borrowers with better credit ratings) and reflects our commitment to de-risking." It will be reasonable for LU to command a more demanding valuation multiple as its loan mix optimization (focused on reducing credit risks) gains traction.

Closing Thoughts

LU deserves a Buy rating now. Lufax's special dividend sends a strong signal that the company is committed to capital return and shareholder value enhancement. LU's Q4 2023 financial performance was disappointing, but there was a meaningful improvement in its loan mix.