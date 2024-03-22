Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Ahead Of The Fed: Don't Delay Return To The Muni Market

Summary

  • Historically, putting cash to work in munis before easing began resulted in significantly higher returns than waiting until after cuts started.
  • Investors who entered the market two to three months before the first Fed rate cut saw more than double the 12-month return of those who waited until just one month after.
  • Investors who remain parked in cash equivalents will likely fail to keep up with the muni market, especially on an after-tax basis.

Historically, Early Birds Enjoyed the Stronger Muni Returns

AB is a research-driven investment firm that combines investment insight and innovative thinking to deliver results for our clients.

